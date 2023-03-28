Bethenny Frankel opens up about plastic surgery: ‘This is not all-natural’

Bethenny Frankel is keeping it real.

After receiving “nasty” comments about her changed appearance in the last few weeks, The Real Housewives of New York City alum took to social media to set the record straight.

“I want to tell you that this is not all-natural,” Bethenny, 52, said in a TikTok video shared over the weekend.

“No face cream,” she continued, “will make you look entirely different.”

Though she allowed that healthy lifestyle changes – such as “drinking water,” “sleeping,” and “not doing drugs” – can “improve” the way one looks, she added, “Nothing will drastically change anyone’s appearance unless they get a little assistance.”

Still, while admitting that she had gotten some “assistance” in maintaining her youthful look, the Skinnygirl founder declined to share more details about what exactly she’d had done.

“I’m not looking to be the spokesperson for this,” she told her followers.

Bethenny Frankel talks’ health issues’

In the video, Bethenny said that she’d wanted to discuss the topic of plastic surgery after receiving “nasty” social media comments about her changed appearance over the last few weeks.

She explained that her face was “like, super deformed” as a result of “some health issues” she’d been experiencing, but declined to elaborate, adding, “There are many things I do keep private.”

Commenters have accused the Bravo alum of getting fillers, Botox, a full facelift, and even having her “jawbones removed.”

“99.9 percent of what people have said that I’ve done is false,” the Skinnygirl founder insisted.

In the past, however, Bethenny has been more open about undergoing cosmetic procedures.

Last November, she admitted in an Instagram video to getting filler “once,” getting Botox in her jawline for a more sculpted face shape, and having a breast lift “15 years ago.”

She also revealed that she was “seriously considering” getting a facelift.

In the video, Bethenny explained her decision not to share more details of the procedures she’d had done, citing her 12-year-old daughter Bryn as a key part of the reason.

“She reads all the comments,” Bethenny said of Bryn, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

The Bravo alum added that with her daughter on the platform, she doesn’t want to be a “spokesperson” for plastic surgery.

The “important thing,” she continued, is that “I think I look great. My daughter thinks I look great. My fiancé” – businessman and film producer Paul Bernon – “thinks I look great.”

“So,” she concluded, in true Bethenny fashion, “I don’t give a good f**k what you think.”

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.