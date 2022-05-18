Bethenny Frankel in bikini shows business is ‘personal’

Bethenny Frankel smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Bethenny Frankel is topping up her tan in a swimsuit and showing that business is definitely “personal.” The 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur has already made headlines this week for looking camera-ready as she arrived at CBS This Morning studios, although it was a more casual vibe on her Instagram today.

Bethenny posted while showing off her new book, Business is Personal: The Truth About What It Takes To Be Successful While Staying True To Yourself.

Bethenny Frankel in bikini book peek

The title might be a mouthful, but it was easy-going as Bethenny posted downtime photos while reading her book. The Skinnygirl CEO flashed hints of a green and strappy swimsuit as she leaned back in a sunchair and against a white towel, also going near makeup-free.

Going for selfies, the hard-hitting Bravo face sent out a soft smile from behind massive dark shades, also showing off her super-slim shoulders.

Bethenny made sure fans got a good view of her book’s cover, then writing:

“Business is Personal for me… I’m currently in Orlando for a work conference, at the pool wearing Bethenny swimwear, Bethenny glasses & holding my new book in stores now!!!”



Frankel added: “This is your tool box for you to create your own business adventures!” The star also had plenty to say for herself ahead of the book’s May 17 release, telling Forbes:

“In my life, I only ever write a book if it’s just sort of dying to come out of me. So many people say ‘It’s not personal, it’s just business.’ But it’s like, it is personal because it’s business. What could be more personal than something that you take time away from your relationships, your family, your life that you can’t attend certain things?”

The twice-married reality fave added: “Some people say ‘If you love what you do.’ Yes, I love what I do but sometimes, you got to pull from within because you’re exhausted and you’ve worked for many hours. That’s why I always sort of just wanted to correct that saying ‘It’s not personal, it’s just business.’ It’s very personal.”

Bethenny Frankel started as Paris Hilton’s nanny

Bethenny began her career in L.A., working as Paris Hilton‘s nanny and then moving up as an assistant to film producer roles. In 2003, she founded her BethennyBakes brand, focusing on healthy cookies and meal deliveries, then winding up on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005. Frankel then achieved global fame via her stint on The Real Housewives of New York.