Bethenny Frankel in a plunging white swimsuit is ‘forever young’

Bethenny Frankel may have made a name for herself on The Real Housewives of New York but she’s so much more than that.

Despite leaving the Bravo hit for good in 2019, Bethenny still managed to stay relevant, first with B Strong, which made headlines for its disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and then continuing to help disaster victims in Puerto Rico after the 2020 earthquake.

Even more recently, Bethenny has made a name for herself on TikTok, amassing more than 854,000 followers who aren’t there for the RHONY scoop.

Instead, Bethenny has gained popularity as the most unlikely beauty influencer, letting her fans know which discount and premium beauty products are “not at the level.”

So it’s no surprise that, despite her reality TV exit, Bethenny is still very popular, attracting sponsors, and working with brands to develop and sell new products. This includes her new wine brand Forever Young, which she hashtagged in a recent Instagram post that is currently getting a lot of love.

Bethenny, a master at marketing herself and her products, is using her Forever Young brand and a stunning swimsuit photo, to let people know about a new wine offering that is being added to her brand and will be available for purchase soon.

Bethenny Frankel dances in a plunging swimsuit to Forever Young

Bethenny Frankel has her 2.7 million Instagram followers excited after her latest announcement that came via an Instagram video that features the former RHONY star dancing in a plunging white swimsuit and ruffled, flowered skirt as the LIZOT remix of Forever Young plays happily in the background.

Forever Young also happens to be the name of Bethenny’s wine brand, and she’s got a new rosé coming out in January 2023.

Bethenny threw a party to celebrate the new flavor launch, and as the crowd danced and enjoyed their time behind her, she could be seen fanning herself, dancing with a bottle of wine in one hand and a glass of the rosé in another.

She captioned the fun video, “Forever Young: do you really want to live forever? I do!… coming soon…and worth the wait… in stores…1/23.”

Bethenny explains why she left RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York fans have long begged Bethenny Frankel to return to the show but that isn’t likely.

She left for good a few years back and just recently, the former RHONY star explained why she made the decision to walk away.

It turns out that, while she says it didn’t come down to money, it kind of actually did. Or at least how the Housewives were paid when contracts from Bravo changed things up.

Bethenny said goodbye to the franchise that made her a household name after Bravo contracts were reworded so that the Housewives cast didn’t get paid for every episode if they didn’t appear in it.

This means that a RHONY star (or any other Real Housewives cast member) could spend months filming a season only to get paid a fraction of what they initially expected if they end up getting edited out for any reason. Bethenny didn’t like that new stipulation so she decided to move on.

The Real Housewives of New York is on hiatus.