Bethenny Frankel impresses in underwear showoff

Bethenny Frankel is impressing fans in her underwear and topping up her bank balance at the same time. The reality star and entrepreneur continues to go full-throttle with promos for her Skinnygirl empire, one now retailing undies touted as the “best in the game.”

A new photo on the Skinnygirl Instagram shows Bethenny looking fabulous at 51. It showed The Real Housewives of New York City alum lounging around a cushioned tan setup on a floor and sizzling.

Bethenny Frankel is selling those undies

The Bravo face showed off her super-toned legs in a stretchy and purple pair of underpants, also going skintight via a figure-hugging white tank top.

Matching her purple eyeshadow to her undies, Frankel sent out a soft smile and relaxed energy as she told fans that her “#skinnygirl intimates are the BEST in the game.”

Bethenny, who founded Skinnygirl back in 2009 and now retails the original cocktails line alongside a plethora of apparel and food goods, keeps business “personal,” via her Business is Personal book. Given her brand’s Instagram, it also looks like she’s got tips on how to look good in those undies – a recent share showed off the low fat and sugar-free Skinnygirl salad dressings.

Skinnygirl’s Instagram boasts 193,000 followers.

It was a similarly skimpy affair back in 2021 as Bethenny celebrated turning 50 and embraced being herself without any extra help. Posting for her 2.5 million Instagram followers, the mogul told fans:

“If I were a ‘filterer’ I would have gotten rid of my lines and my dark circles, but this is me at 50.” She added: “Why do I mention this all the time? Because I think it’s important for young women to know that being flawed is truthful and real, and that filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls’ and women’s self-esteem. It’s courageous and beautiful to be real at any age.”

Acknowledging Hollywood standards and what seems to work best in the industry, she continued: “I realize that fake and filtered sells, but I’m happy over here with my followers who appreciate the difference.”

Bethenny Frankel’s celeb followers are impressive

Bethenny starred on The Real Housewives of New York City from 2008 to 2010 and again between 2015 and 2019.

She has since started on The Big Shot with Bethenny. Her Instagram is followed by celebrities, including singer Christina Aguilera, rapper Nicki Minaj, plus Bravo stars Lisa Rinna and Melissa Gorga.