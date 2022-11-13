Bethenny Frankel hits back after Luann de Lesseps called new podcast ‘desperate’

Bethenny Frankel clapped back at former RHONY co-star Luann de Lesseps calling her podcast “desperate.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel wasn’t surprised to hear her former co-star Luann de Lesseps wasn’t a fan of her new podcast.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Bethenny recently launched her brand new ReWives podcast on all major streaming platforms.

According to the podcast’s description, Bethenny and her various podcast guests will “rehash, revisit, and re-watch the most iconic episodes from all of your favorite [Real Housewives] cities.”

And while she’s always one to throw one hundred percent effort into her endeavors, it seems her former castmate wasn’t too thrilled for her frenemy.

Naturally, when Bethenny heard the news that Luann wasn’t her biggest fan, she was relatively unbothered.

While making a recent appearance on the Housewives Nightcap, Bethenny responded to Luann’s claims that her podcast came off as a “desperate” way to maintain her ties to the Bravo franchise.

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel responds to Luann de Lesseps’ insults

Speaking to Housewives Nightcap host Lauren Herbert, Bethenny discussed Luann’s comments.

When Lauren brought up the topic of Bethenny’s new podcast, she asked the 52-year-old to weigh in on the harsh comments her former co-stars, including Luann de Lesseps and Carole Radziwill, made about her newest venture.

“Luann said it was ‘sad and pathetic.’ Carole also said similar things. What is your reaction to those comments and why do you believe that they’re wrong about it?” Lauren asked.

Never one to back down from a chance to be honest, Bethenny politely blasted her former castmates’ comments noting she was “sorry that they’re having a hard time” with her podcast’s release.

However, Bethenny continued to share she wasn’t surprised by the news.

“It makes sense. It’s already very successful. It’s an incredible idea. It’s got buzz. It’s interesting. And, you know, I can’t apologize for having great ideas and being successful,” she added.

Bethenny elaborated that part of the reason she ultimately chose to leave RHONY was due to being made to feel insecure and “self-conscious” about her success outside of the franchise, and further thanked her former co-stars for using her ideas as inspiration for their own ventures.

The mom of one and successful businesswoman concluded her comments by throwing shade and noting Luann and Carole’s insults were “predictable and understandable.” However, she wanted it to also be known that she still wishes them all well and hopes “they feel better soon.”

Bethenny claims she saved Sonja Morgan from being fired in ReWives first episode

Speaking of Bethenny’s new podcast, her first episode was a doozy. Bethenny was joined by actress Elisabeth Moss as they discussed a Season 10 episode of RHONY.

As Bethenny recalled her experience, she shared that at the time, she had saved her friend Sonja Morgan from being let go from the franchise after producers told her they were ready to have Sonja exit.

According to Bethenny, she was willing to do what it took to save her friend’s spot on the show and managed to “stir her up” enough to give her a more elaborate storyline.

Sonja has since refuted Bethenny’s claims, though she acknowledged that Bethenny has been a good friend and always had her back.

There’s seemingly no bad blood between the friends and former co-stars.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.