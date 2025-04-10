Bethenny Frankel embroiled in feud with Gia Giudice — Here’s why

We’re still early into 2025, but so far, the award for the most random feud of the year goes to Gia Giudice and Bethenny Frankel.

The Next Gen NYC star and The Real Housewives of New York alum are at odds, and Bethenny threw the latest jab.

If you’re wondering what’s happening between these two, it all goes back to Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas.

The husband and wife duo was in the news a few days ago amid claims that they are millions of dollars in debt.

The Bravo fandom had plenty to say about that, and so did Bethenny, who blasted Teresa on TikTok for getting herself into another marriage with legal issues.

Gia wasn’t happy that Bethenny commented on her mom and stepdad’s financial situation, so she blasted the RHONY alum on her new podcast.

Bethenny Frankel claps back at Gia Giudice and tells her to ‘stay quiet’

Bethenny just issued a clapback at Gia, according to the Instagram account @bravoandcocktails, which quoted her words.

“I made my first million before I even knew who Gia Giudice was, so forgive me if I’m not taking financial lessons from the daughter of a walking case study,” the post read.

She added, “When your mom and stepdad owe nearly $3M to the IRS, the smartest move might be to stay quiet.”

It all started when Bethenny posted a video on TikTok exclaiming, “I cannot believe that Teresa is in another marriage with financial legal issues.

The 54-year-old referred to years ago when she urged Teresa to sign a prenup before marrying Luis.

Andy Cohen also gave that advice to the RHONJ star, but she didn’t listen.

“Oh my God! There has never been a worse picker in the history of pickers—than myself–besides Teresa Giudice,” said Bethenny.

Gia responded to Bethenny on her podcast

Meanwhile, Gia defended her mom. She also recently released her podcast, Casual Chaos.

She noted that the RHONJ star had the sole financial provider responsibility of taking care of Gia and her sisters since their dad, Joe Giudice, went to prison almost a decade ago.

However, despite everything in the news, Gia said there was no need to be concerned.

“Everything will be resolved,” she told listeners. “My mom has everything under control, and there’s nothing to worry about.”

She also mentioned Luis Ruelas, calling him “the most amazing stepfather,” and that the New Jersey businessman is “also working on getting everything resolved.”

The 23-year-old also had a message for Bethenny Frankel.

“I hope that thousand-dollar TikTok paycheck was really worth it,” said Gia.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.