Beth Bice poses in short shorts and receives love from MAFS stars

Beth Bice lets her long red hair down for photo taken by Jamie Thompson. Pic credit: @jamie_the_hubby/Instagram

Beth Bice put her signature red hair on display in her latest post.

Beth shared a photo of herself in short shorts with friends and followers, revealing that the image was special because her MAFS husband Jamie Thompson took the picture.

Married at First Sight stars and fans praised Beth’s beauty in the photos.

Beth Bice poses for husband, Jamie Thompson

Beth Bice took to Instagram to share a photo of herself. The picture didn’t just flaunt Beth’s beauty; it also highlighted Jamie’s photography skills as he was the one who snapped the shot.

In the photo, Beth sat on the floor while wearing white shorts, a white top, and a green jacket. Beth’s long red hair hung down her shoulder as she looked off to the side.

Beth captioned the post, “Happy Friday!!!! Omg Jamie took this photo and it deserved a moment. I hope everyone has the best 3 days weekend ever!!!! Happy Memorial Day weekend! Summer time !!!!”

Beth’s friends, followers, and fellow MAFS stars flocked to the comments to compliment Beth’s post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Married at First Sight Season 12 star, Paige Banks agreed with Beth’s caption and commented, “It definitely deserved a moment.”

Taylor Dunklin from Married at First Sight Season 10 commented with three clapping hands emojis.

Married at First Sight Season 7 star Bobby Dodd commented, “That’s a nice picture, you look really pretty.”

Other commenters gushed about how gorgeous Beth looked and Jamie’s knack for photography.

Pic credit: @justbeth___/Instagram

Beth Bice gives ladies a ‘hype moment’

Beth Bice has a reputation for being outspoken and transparent as one of the most vocal members of Married at First Sight.

Lately, Beth has documented her path to overcoming insecurities about her physical appearance and embracing her beauty.

Beth recently hyped up ladies to be confident and take whatever photos they wanted.

Posing on a railroad, Beth captioned the post, “I never pass up a good railroad photo opp! Ladies let me give you a hype moment, if you see a photo you want to take then you take it . If you want to make a reel you make that reel, if you are feeling hot and you want to post that selfie you post it!!!!!! I hope you make your ex mad when you do it too!”

Beth concluded her post, “The point is, that don’t let people get in the way of you being you. I get so many people that give me weird looks or eye rolls when I am making content but I don’t care because this is me and this is what I want to do. So the next time you are feeling self conscious in public or scared to post that photo remember this and give them the two fingers. So basically do you boo!!!!!!”

Married at First Sight premieres Monday, July 6, on Lifetime.