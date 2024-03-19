Beth Bice claims Jamie Thompson gave her ‘two black eyes’ and took all her money

Beth Bice is waiting for the ink to dry on her divorce papers before spilling all the tea about her split from Jamie Thompson.

However, the Married at First Sight star has been teasing some shocking claims against her ex.

We saw some explosive moments between the couple when we first met them in Season 9, but did things go too far during their marriage?

If the latest allegations are true, then yes because according to Beth, her estranged husband gave her “two black eyes,” and took all her money.

This is not the first time the red-haired beauty has told her social media followers that Jamie hasn’t allowed her access to her money or the car she paid for.

However, the abuse allegations are new, at least to us, and we’re expecting Beth to share more details soon.

For now, here’s what we know.

MAFS alum Beth Bice accuses Jamie Thompson of giving her ‘two black eyes’

Beth has been using humor to deal with her pending divorce, but there was nothing funny about the recent allegations she made against Jamie.

The 35-year-old made a post about her relationship with Jamie and one commenter called her out for that.

“But why? Why go there. It’s over. And it takes 2 to tango. Move on,” wrote the Instagram user.

However, the MAFS star spotted the comment and responded, “@fisherwife2237 because he gave me two black eyes and took all of my money that’s why.”

Pic credit: @justbeth___/Instagram

Beth didn’t share any more details about when or where the abuse took place, but the allegations are shocking.

The MAFS star has already told her followers that she has a lot of tea to spill, but doesn’t want to say much until their divorce is finalized.

Beth revealed in January that the court dates have already been set, so we’re waiting to see how that pans out.

Beth Bice says she can’t give relationship advice

Beth’s recent revelation about Jamie came after she posted a video reflecting on their toxic relationship, some of which played out during their time on MAFS.

“Me trying to give relationship advice to my friends after staying with a man that called me a C*** on national TV,” she wrote in the video.

Meanwhile, she mimed the words along with the audio that said, “I don’t know what I’m talking about, and I never have, I never really have.”

“I’m probably not the best to ask for a relationship advice…… but I can try,” she noted in the Instagram caption. “(Ps. I don’t take myself serious so let’s just have fun with our life mistakes and laugh at ourselves.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.