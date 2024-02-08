Bet It All on Blonde: First teaser for Erika Jayne’s RHOBH spinoff unveiled

Erika Jayne is returning to the stage, but it won’t be charted by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras.

Instead, Erika’s journey after scoring a life-changing Las Vegas residency will air as part of an upcoming two-hour special titled Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde.

The special will air on Wednesday, March 6, at 9/8c on Bravo.

Yes, that likely means the network will continue to mishandle The Real Housewives of Miami by delaying the second part of its Season 6 reunion.

It makes sense the network would want to air this documentary out of an original episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but couldn’t they have waited a couple more weeks for RHOM to finish its run?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

If you don’t want to watch Bet It All on Blonde on TV the night it airs, the two-hour event will be available on Peacock the morning after its linear broadcast.

Erika Jayne is expected to be very candid about her past

While Erika has been vocal about nothing being off the table on RHOBH, it seems she’s taking that one step further in her spinoff.

In the first footage, we see her open up about her marital problems, issues she’s had while trying to learn the exhausting choreography for the residency, and so much more.

Given that the special is packing six weeks of lead-up to the big event into two hours, there’s a good chance this show won’t stop for a breath.

The press release calls the weeks before the show “frenzied” for Erika as she desperately tries to “reclaim her life both personally and professionally.”

It seems this is all-or-nothing for the reality TV star.

The Las Vegas residency is make or break for Erika Jayne

If the show performs well and gets a good response from concertgoers, there’s a good chance more work will come from it.

It does look like a fun show, and we’re sure fans will warm up to her some more after watching.

Erika has been having a perfect season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with her slowly winning back fans for going head-to-head with Denise Richards, among other things.

It’s hard to believe that she’s staged this comeback because a couple of years ago, it seemed her time on the show was grinding to a halt amid the breakdown of her marriage and legal woes.

Erika has risen like a phoenix from the ashes of her former life and seems intent on putting the past behind her, whether her critics think she deserves this chance or not.

Before we get to the spinoff, you can watch Erika go toe-to-toe with her fellow housewives on RHOBH.

Bet It All on Blonde premieres Wednesday, March 6, at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.