Below Deck’s Rayna Lindsey details what she wants to get out of therapy in 2022

Season 9 of Below Deck’s Rayna Lindsey has been instituting a lot of change into her life as this controversial season airs and she made it a point to communicate her latest self-growth strategy on New Years Day.

Rayna made a video poking fun at therapy while being in all seriousness in her caption about her hopes for starting counseling and what she aims to get out of it.

Rayna has already committed to quitting drinking and has been sharing her success with Below Deck fans on Instagram but claims to know that she can push herself further and tackle her inner demons with therapy.

Rayna Lindsey shared with Below Deck fans her hopes for therapy in the new year

Rayna used her Instagram platform to hold herself accountable for the things she needs to work on to create positive change in her life and that includes going to therapy.

Rayna shared a video of herself acting as if she was in a therapy session but joking about surface observations.

Where she got deep was in the caption of the video where she wrote, “In 2022, I promise to become the best version of myself. Push myself to boundaries I’ve always been too scared to reach. Actually following through with therapy and trying to see the positive change it can bring in my life.”

She continued, “When I decided to quit drinking I thought that it would just magically erase all my trauma and boy was I wrong. I’ve come to realize that alcohol just added to those mixed emotions and I was just suppressing my true feelings.”

Rayna finished by saying, “Going forward in 2022 I will not be victim to anyone or anything. In 2022, I will not be a slave to anyone, body or substance. In 2022 I CHOOSE ME! For the first time in my life I’M FINALLY CHOOSING ME!”

How will the rest of Season 9 of Below Deck play out?

Viewers have had to wait several weeks for the upcoming episode which airs Monday, January 3rd, but were treated to a trailer of what is yet to come this season during the end of the latest episode.

Rayna’s issues with Heather and her use of the N-word will continue to play out and fans can look forward to watching a few more messy hookups and more explosive drama.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.