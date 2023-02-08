Below Deck alum Kate Chastain shared a throwback picture of her taken during the first trimester of her pregnancy, where she was loving her body.

Kate announced last year that she was expecting her first child in May 2023.

As she happily shows off her pregnancy bump, like she did last week on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kate recently reflected on the beginning of her pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, the former chief stew rocked an orange bikini as she walked on the beach.

Kate looked gorgeous with a straw hat and sunglasses completing her look, with no hint of a baby bump in sight, despite her being pregnant.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There was a good reason Kate chose the pic and shared it with her 1 million followers now.

“This was at 11 weeks pregnant (right before BravoCon!) before anyone knew but my boobs were amazing so im posting now,” she wrote.

The comments section of Kate’s IG post was flooded with familiar faces reacting to her throwback.

Below Deck stars react to Kate Chastain’s share

Captain Sandy Yawn, Heather Chase, and Oriana Schneps all responded with words of love and support for Kate. Meanwhile, Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard and Gabriela Barragan used emojis for their replies.

Kate’s good friend Courtney Skippon and new mom and Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More also opted for emoji responses.

Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

However, it was hunky Captain Jason Chambers that had one of the best responses to the Instagram Post.

“Definitely the most expensive but rewarding boob job you will have.. 👏 Here is to health, as happiness you most certainly have..” he wrote.

Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

Kate Chastain promotes Below Deck pal Josiah Carter’s clothing line

There’s no question that the Below Deck family is a small yet supporting one. Kate remains close to her Season 6 co-star Josiah Carter, and she proudly repped the brand as it launched.

House of XOXO is described as “Ethical Clothing” and features items like tote bags, hoodies, sweatpants, and t-shirts. The brand is all about comfort and style.

Kate rocked a white hoodie with the company logo on it with sunglasses on her face in her Instagram share. A second photo was of the tote bag and a note from Josiah to Kate saying he missed her.

“Obsessed with this line from @josiahcarter_ @houseofxoxo_ Xoxo Gossip Girl,” Kate captioned the IG post.

Josiah and Kate are both currently on Galley Talk, although they are not paired up together. She is with chef Ben Robinson in Florida, while he is in London with Below Deck Med alum Julia d’Albert Pusey.

Kate Chastain’s Below Deck days are behind her as she looks forward to motherhood, but she did take time to reflect a little bit this week.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.