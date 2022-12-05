Below Deck’s Hayley De Sola Pinto slays in plunging black jumpsuit to promote show

Hayley uses her fashionista style to promote Below Deck Season 10. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck beauty Hayley De Sola Pinto has been showing off her good looks and fashion sense to promote Season 10 of the OG yachting show.

Hayley has been bringing the heat lately, and not just on Below Deck.

However, the fiery redhead isn’t doing it like feuding colleagues Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb.

Instead, Hayley has been giving her social media followers something to talk about while also promoting her stint on Below Deck.

Taking to Instagram the other day, Hayley stunned in a plunging black jumpsuit that fit her perfectly in all the right places. Tiny straps went around her neck, with thing straps under her chest area to give a peek at her abs.

The sleeveless outfit went below her knee and showed off all her curves. Hayley was on the Season 10 yacht, St. David, with St. Lucia in the background.

“Ello Ello 🥳🥳🥳 Thoughts on Episode 2 ?!I’m here for it 🙋🏼‍♀️😂👀I shall leave you with this sensational photo of myself onboard the stunning St David showcasing my Bangin T**ts Love you 🤍,” was the caption on her Instagram.

Hayley De Sola Pinto gives up-close look at black jumpsuit

Ahead of her debut on Below Deck Season 10, Hayley shared a photo on Instagram wearing the same black jumpsuit.

This time around, though, she was only seen from the mid-thigh up, giving a close-up of her outfit and her arm tattoos. Starring at the camera, Hayley appeared to have been caught in the middle of touching up her hair.

Fraser Olender stood in front of Hayley to take the selfie, with drinks in hand for both of them.

“I am So excited for the premiere of Below Deck season 10 this evening !!🥳 Hope you all enjoy watching 🥰 Let the fun begin..” she wrote alongside the fabulous pic.

Below Deck stars Hayley De Sola Pinto and Fraser Olender are besties

Season 10 of Below Deck has only just begun. However, there has already been one spoiler, and no, it’s not about Captain Lee Rosbach’s health or him maybe leaving the season early.

Fraser and Hayley have both gushed over their close friendship. It turns out those two developed a close bond while filming last winter. They have frequently been featured on each other’s social media.

As for how this new Below Deck friendship formed, viewers will simply have to keep watching the show.

One person working hard to make sure no one misses an episode of Below Deck is Hayley De Sola Pinto, who’s using her fashionista style and killer bod to get people to tune into the show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.