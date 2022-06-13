Below Deck’s Francesca Rubi gives off Baywatch vibes in red swimsuit on Hawaiian vacation

Francesca looks gorgeous on a tropical paradise trip. Pic credit: @francescarubi/Instagram

Below Deck alum Francesca Rubi gives off Baywatch vibes in a red swimsuit on a Hawaiian vacation as she takes a break from winter down under.

Francesca was tasked with being the first person to step into the chief stew role on Below Deck after Kate Chastain left the series.

Captain Lee Rosbach even weighed in on the challenge Francesca faced taking over for Kate. The captain thought she did great, but Francesca wasn’t asked back for Season 9 with Heather Chase stepping into the role.

Since her time on Below Deck, Francesca has become a Pilates instructor and does her best to avoid the limelight except for special occasions.

Francesca Rubi gives off Baywatch vibes in red swimsuit during Hawaiian vacation

The Australian native decided to kick off the winter season down there with a trip to a tropical paradise. As the cold set in, Francesca escaped to Hawaii for some time off to explore.

On her trip, waterfalls on the Hawaiian Islands became a staple for Francesca. Putting her tall and toned physique on display, Francesca gave off Baywatch vibes as she shared a picture of her at one beautiful waterfall.

Francesca sported wet hair and had her backside to the camera in the photo she posted on IG.

“And forget not that the earths delights to feel your bare feet and the winds long to play with your hair ~ Khalil Gibran🌸 chasing water falls in Hawaii,” she wrote.

That wasn’t the only image she shared from her journey. Francesca took to Instagram Stories to reveal a couple of other waterfall shots.

In one of the pictures, the Below Deck alum donned the same red swimsuit, but her followers get a side view of her at the waterfall.

The other one has Francesca with her hair pulled back in a bun and jean shorts over her red swimsuit as she smiles in front of another stunning location.

Below Deck alum Francesca puts her bikini body on display for vacay

Ahead of her Hawaiian trip, Francesca was thrilled to reveal how she was feeling about the upcoming winter season.

In a photo she posted to her Instagram Stories, Francesca put her toned abs and lean legs on display in a tiny yellow bikini that barely covered her assets. “Still bikini weather. Happy Friday” she wrote on the image.

Another picture featured Francesca getting in vacation mode with a red strapless bikini top and white jeans. Francesca smiled with a flower near her face and revealed she was heading on vacation.

“Hawaii bound baby. See ya later winter sucks,” she captioned the picture.

Francesca Rubi hasn’t been on reality television for a couple of years and she doesn’t share much on social media. However, the brunette beauty was heating up Instagram last weekend with photos from her tropical paradise vacation.

Ironically her posts come hot on the heels of her Below Deck Season 8 nemesis Elizabeth Frankini showing off her bikini body in the mountains. Their Season 8 colleague, Ashling Lorger, also put her ample assets on display on vacation while playing in France.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus.