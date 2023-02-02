Below Deck alum Elizabeth Frankini stunned in a navy blue bikini for a throwback that had her thinking about warmer days.

Elizabeth was a one-and-done with Below Deck after being fired by chief stew Francesca Rubi on Season 8.

The blonde beauty has been busy since her reality TV stint, focusing on building her brand and living a life filled with positive energy.

This week, Elizabeth used Instagram to take her 65,500 followers on a trip down memory lane as she shared a throwback to sunnier times.

Elizabeth lives in Mount Crested Butte, Colorado, and winter is in full swing there, so she opted for a stunning bikini picture that took her back to a trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Three photos made up the Instagram post where Elizabeth looked gorgeous in a navy blue bikini that gave off denim vibes. In the first image, Elizabeth lounges poolside showing off her toned abs and lean arms.

The next picture has Elizabeth standing waist-deep in the pool with her long locks off to one side. It’s the last one that gives more of a glimpse of Elizabeth’s bikini, as the tiny bikini bottoms can be seen through the water that Elizabeth stands in.

“S u n d a y, two months ago at the @wfortlauderdale. Posting this currently from the inside of a snow globe. Have an amazing day, everyone, whatever the weather you’re in 🙃,” was the caption on her throwback, where she tagged photographer Charlie Sawyer.

Elizabeth Frankini launches Betta Birdy

Yachting’s a thing of the past for Elizabeth, who has worked hard to create her own brand. Kicking off the new year with a new hairstyle, Elizabeth also revealed she has started her own subscription-based service called BETTA STYLE BOX.

That isn’t the only business that Elizabeth has started. She also launched Betta Birdy, which is run primarily through Instagram, where the bio refers to it as expressions of Elizabeth.

Items for sale are all created by Elizabeth, including artwork, paintings, ceramic pieces, and fun cowboy hats.

Below Deck alum Elizabeth Frankini’s love life back in spotlight

During her season of Below Deck, Elizabeth had a boatmance with deckhand James Hough. It turns out he wasn’t the only member of the Below Deck community Elizabeth has dated.

On a recent episode of Below Deck Season 10, bosun Ross McHarg revealed he had an again/off-again relationship with Elizabeth for four years. Ross claims they broke each other’s hearts.

Last year, Chef Ryan McKeown from Below Deck Down Under revealed that he not only worked with Elizabeth, but they dated briefly.

Elizabeth Frankini has put yachting and Below Deck behind her, but she still keeps fans updated on her life via social media. This week she was thinking about fun in the sun as winter sets in for her.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.