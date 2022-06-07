Below Deck’s Elizabeth Frankini sports metallic string bikini to show off mountain views and new puppy

Elizabeth has kept Below Deck fans entertained since her time on the show. Pic credit: @bettabird/Instagram

Below Deck alum Elizabeth Frankini sports a metallic string bikini to show off mountain views and her new puppy, Raja.

Elizabeth made waves on Below Deck Season 8 due to her volatile working relationship with Francesca Rubi and boatmance with James Hough. After a lot of tension, Elizabeth was fired.

However, the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Elizabeth literally left the luxury yacht the same day the crew learned the last charter was canceled, and the season was over.

Since her time on reality television, Elizabeth has been focused on living her best life. Elizabeth gave up yachting for a more chill and somber life in the mountains of Colorado.

Over the weekend, Elizabeth took to Instagram to give an update on her life as a doggie mom while also spilling her struggle to adjust to the high altitude of Crested Butte in the Colorado mountains.

Elizabeth kicked off the post with a stunning photo of her in a tiny metallic bikini top, enjoying a dip in the hot tub. The top highlighted her ample cleavage, revealing it was being held together with thin straps all around.

Several photos were included in the IG post, with two giving e full shot of the metallic bikini. One has Elizabeth sitting on the edge of the hot tub tugging at the stringy bikini bottoms. Another was standing room as Elizabeth stood up to show off her killer body.

A flower photo was thrown in to shake things up, but the video of Elizabeth snuggling her puppy Raja in the bikini with the mountains as a backdrop truly made her message a must-see.

Below Deck alum Elizabeth knows how to bring the heat

Whether on or off-screen, it’s pretty clear that Elizabeth brings the heat without even trying.

Below Deck Season 8, her heat came from her fighting with Francesca. Off-screen, though, her heat comes from social media and the jaw-dropping content she puts out.

An example is an IG post where she gave off Baywatch vibes in a red one-piece swimsuit as she admitted she woke up in a mood.

Elizabeth was a smoke show in another post, revealing she took a trip to Denver for a quick change of pace.

The brunette beauty sizzled in black spandex pants with a matching one-shoulder cropped tank top that hugged her in all the right places.

Odds are Below Deck fans won’t see Elizabeth Frankini back on the show anytime soon. The former stew was one and done after her firing, and that seems just fine with her—Elizabeth’s loving mountain life in Colorado.

Elizabeth joins Below Deck Med alums Hannah Ferrier and Courtney Veale, who have also given fans something to talk about recently.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus.