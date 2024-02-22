Below Deck’s Cat Baugh reveals traumatic past: Here’s what else fans need to know about the stew

Cat Baugh’s first go around on Below Deck hasn’t been an easy one, but the stew is used to dealing with tough times.

On the most recent episode of the hit yachting show, Fraser Olender took Cat aside to get to know her better amid her struggles and feud with Barbie Pascual.

Below Deck viewers and fans were given insight into why Cat has trouble taking criticism.

Cat revealed that after both her parents died, she was split up from her brother and raised in a very religious foster family.

“The family I lived with I don’t talk to because they were like a cult religion,” Cat shared with Fraser before adding, “Everything was for praise in the church, and I felt like I was just a prop to them.”

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When she was 18, Cat left the foster home because she wanted a relationship with her brother, whom she calls her best friend today.

There’s no question that Cat’s backstory is heartbreaking, and also let us know more about the stew. However, it’s not all Below Deck fans should know about Cat.

What else should Below Deck fans know about Cat Baugh?

According to her Bravo bio, Cat has five years in the yachting industry, but her experience is on much smaller private yachts than the St. David. Despite being on reality TV, Cat truly is working on building a career in the yachting world.

Cat’s Instagram bio reads, “just stewing it!” and that’s it to describe her. Yachting isn’t her only passion, though, as Cat enjoys surfing, making art, and playing guitar.

Although her childhood family life was filled with trauma, Cat has since found friends who have become family along with her brother.

One of those people happens to be her Below Deck Season 11 pal, Sunny Marquis. They became close friends during filming.

Below Deck’s Cat Baugh is off the market

Cat has a special someone in her life, too. Cole Carlton seems to have captured Cat’s heart.

They appear to have been together for quite a while, with her first tagging him in an Instagram post back in May 2023.

Cole first tagged Cat in a post in July 2023 that included a series of photos of them on vacation.

The other day, Cat gave a shout out to her guy with an IG post of them all loved up, which she simply captioned, “This human >>>.”

Fraser Olender certainly has a soft spot for Cat Baugh after hearing her foster care story. In fact, some would say it made him go in harder on Barbie Pascual.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck fans sounded off on the chief stew running to Captain Kerry Titheradge over Barbie’s attitude.

For those who want to know if Barbie gets fired from Below Deck find out here.

Did Cat’s story change your thoughts about her?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.