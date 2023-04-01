Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach and Summer House star Carl Radke’s friendship: Here’s what we know

Below Deck star Captain Lee Rosbach and Summer House star Carl Radke have one of the strongest friendships in the Bravoverse.

When looking at the stud of the sea and Carl, it’s an unlikely duo.

However, they bonded over losing loved ones to addiction.

Captain Lee lost his son Joshua in 2019, while Carl lost his brother, Curtis, in 2020.

Not long after Carl’s brother died, Captain Lee reached out to Carl, and a beautiful friendship was born.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Last year, Carl opened up to Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen to discuss the impact the stud of the sea has had on his life.

Summer House star Carl Radke talks about Captain Lee Rosbach friendship

Carl admitted to Andy that Captain Lee has changed his life in more ways than one.

“Having someone else from the Bravo family to reach out to me, especially Captain Lee, who, I mean, he’s a legend. And then also he’s a male figure. I think coming from him, it was super important,” the Summer House star expressed.

When it came to Carl’s romance with now fiancee Lindsay Hubbard, he admits Captain Lee helped him move forward with that relationship.

In fact, Captain Lee played such a pivotal part for Carl and Lindsey that there has been speculation that the captain will officiate their wedding.

Earlier this week, Carl pretty much confirmed that rumor as he stopped by WWHL during the special episode honoring 10 years of Captain Lee.

“We are going to have a conversation with Lee,” Carl expressed after gushing over just how important the captain was to him.

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach cherishes Carle Radke friendship

Last year on Captain Lee’s birthday, Carl used social media to honor his good friend. Carl talked about how grateful he was for their friendship and Captain Lee as a person.

Well, the feeling is mutual. Captain Lee popped up in the comments section of Carl’s Instagram tribute to praise his pal.

“It has been an honor to call you my friend and a privilege to be able to help where and whenever I can. Believe me when I tell you I get back much more than I give. Thank you sir,” the captain wrote.

There’s no question that Captain Lee Rosbach has impacted many lives in the Bravo family since he joined Below Deck.

Although he’s grown close with many of his Below Deck alum, like Kate Chastain, Ben Robinson, and Eddie Lucas, his friendship with Carl Radke from Summer House is quite special.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Summer House airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.