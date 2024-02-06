Below Deck’s Captain Kerry Titheradge opens up about replacing Captain Lee Rosbach, reveals advice he got

Below Deck star Captain Kerry Titheradge has opened up about taking over for Captain Lee Rosbach while also sharing some advice he got from the stud of the sea.

Captain Kerry debuted in his new role at the helm of the OG Below Deck last night.

The legacy Captain Lee built isn’t lost on Captain Kerry, and he knows he has big shoes to fill.

It turns out the two men have known each other for a while because they used to play golf together.

When Captain Kerry signed on for Below Deck Adventure, he reached out to Captain Lee for a little bit of advice.

“I called Lee up and I asked him, I said, ‘Mate, would you do this again if you could redo this?’ He said, ‘Absolutely, mate…’ and his best piece of advice is just, be yourself and that is what I did,” Captain Kerry expressed to Entertainment Tonight.

Now that he’s stepping in for his pal, Captain Kerry has addressed what that was like as he takes on his new gig.

Below Deck’s Captain Kerry Titheradge opens up about replacing Captain Lee Rosbach

Captain Kerry considers it an honor to be stepping into Captain Lee’s shoes. Aside from that, the Below Deck Adventure alum also feels grateful for the opportunity.

“I feel grateful. Lee has been doing this for 10 years. He pioneered the way that we’re able to show the world what the yachting industry is all about and provide a bit of drama and some fun along the way,” he shared with Decider.

The Australian native may be grateful, but he’s also ready to make Below Deck his own.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to continue Lee’s legacy in the show and also create my own,” Captain Kerry stated to the outlet.

Below Deck fans last saw Captain Kerry in Norway, which was a first for him. However, the captain is thrilled to be back in the Caribbean, where he has spent a lot of time during his yachting career.

Grenada is a first for Captain Kerry, and he’s excited to explore a new area with the charter guests. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, one of those charter guests is a The Real Housewives of New York City alum, and she’s very demanding.

Below Deck, fans get to know Captain Kerry Titheradge’s work style

Following the Below Deck Season 11 premiere, Captain Kerry stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to dish the new season. In true Andy fashion, he played many of games to get to know his guests better.

One had Captain Kerry weighing in on situations Captain Sandy Yawn dealt with during Below Deck Med Season 8.

Chief stew Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya Scudder fighting all the time was an example. Captain Kerry made it clear he wouldn’t tolerate that kind of behavior.

“If I have to step in, someone is packing their bags,” the captain shared.

Captain Kerry also wouldn’t have put up with Max Salvador and his complaints to Luka Brunton about the schedule. Captain Kerry wasn’t a fan of Chef Jack Luby taking a shot with charter guests.

Season 11 of Below Deck has finally hit Bravo airwaves. It’s a whole new ballgame now with Captain Kerry Titheradge.

While no one can ever really replace Captain Lee Rosbach, we aren’t going to lie. Captain Kerry killed it in the premiere episode, and we can’t wait to see how the rest of the season plays out.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.