Below Deck’s Captain Kerry defends Barbie following Fraser drama

Below Deck star Captain Kerry Titheradge continues to prove that he’s one heck of a leader.

Captain Kerry has brought a whole new vibe to the OG show, as well as the yachting franchise as a whole.

Season 11 of Below Deck is nearing the end, and the closer it gets, the more Captain Kerry has earned fans’ respect.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck fans gave him mad props for how he handles crew conflict.

That was evident again when he didn’t give into Fraser Olender wanting to fire Barbie Pascual because his feelings were hurt.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Captain Kerry then defended Barbie’s work ethic, and he’s done it again on social media.

Below Deck’s Captain Kerry Titheradge defends Barbie Pascual following Fraser Olender drama

The crew day off featured an adventure that Below Deck viewers didn’t see. Captain Kerry took to Instagram to share the fun tubing excursion, proving the group can get along at times.

In the comments section, Captain Kerry once again defended Barbie, saying her fans want her around until the end.

One user praised him as a captain while also requesting that Barbie stick around because she works hard.

“she is a hard worker, that | see,” the captain replied.

Pic credit: @capt_kerry/Instagram

A different fan had a lot to say about Barbie as a worker standing up for the stew.

“@capt_kerry I truly hope you seen how hard @barbiepascuall worked and how she was treated. She always had the guest and their experience in front of her. You are a great Captain stern but fair. I hope you see that she couldn’t voice any concern even when other stews were sarcastic to her.” wrote a user.

Captain Kerry agreed with the comment with a 100 emoji.

Pic credit: @capt_kerry/Instagram

When another complimented Captain Kerry for being fair but also dissed Fraser, the captain turned it around to a positive, while giving a little tease too.

“we all have our tuff moments, I can’t wait for you to see my teams growth,” he stated.

Pic credit: @capt_kerry/Instagram

The defense and praise for Barbie comes as Captain Kerry faces some tough on-screen decisions.

What’s ahead for Captain Kerry Titheradge on Below Deck Season 11?

In true Below Deck fashion, Captain Kerry has some challenges to face before Season 11 ends.

Captain Kerry is forced to get rid of another crew member. Along with that, the change brings even more drama that involves the new stew Paris Fields.

Return charter guests are not the easiest for the St. David crew but Captain Kerry makes sure the crew pushes through. They won’t be the only ones causing problems before it’s all over, either.

Off-screen, Ben Willoughby, and Captain Kerry are at odds, with the bosun clapping back at the captain. Ben has also been shading Below Deck and several of his co-stars.

All of this hopefully will lead to an exciting reunion, but we can’t be sure that’s happening.

Keep watching Below Deck to see Captain Kerry Titheradge thrive in his new element and face so much more chaos before it’s all over.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.