News Below Deck’s Camille Lamb: Who is the deck/stew and American Idol alum?

Camille is new to Below Deck but not reality television. Pic credit: Bravo Below Deck Season 10 star Camille Lamb has taken on the role of deck/stew on the hit-yachting show. Camille comes from a family of merchant marines, so Below Deck seems like the perfect forte into reality TV for her.

However, it’s not the blonde beauty’s first time appearing on reality television.

No, Camille hasn’t been on another spin-off in the Below Deck franchise.

It turns out she took a shot at making it as a singer on American Idol.

In 2019, Camille had a very brief stint on Season 19 of the hit singing competition show.

How did Camille Lamb do on American Idol?

Camille got the chance to sing her heart out for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie when she auditioned in San Diego. The judges liked what they saw, and Camille was sent through to Hollywood.

Once in Hollywood, Camille sang with fellow competitor Althea Grace. Unfortunately for both ladies, they didn’t make it past the Showstopper Round.

After her short time on American Idol, Camille took to Instagram to reflect on the experience.

“@americanidol THANK YOU. @katyperry THANK YOU @lionelrichie THANK YOU @lukebryan THANK YOU. @ my friends and family THANK YOU. @ my new supporters THANK YOU. I just wanted to give some thanks. My life is forever changed 💞 Good Morning and Happy Saturday,” she wrote.

What else should Below Deck fans know about Camille Lamb?

Camille has been sailing since she was a child. Like Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Daisy Kelliher, sailing and yachting are in her blood. After her time on American Idol, Camille began to work on day charters in the Virgin Islands.

According to her Bravo bio, Camille honed in on her yachting skills in Miami and Los Angeles, where she has worked in the interior and on the exterior. That’s why she will be in the floater position of helping out both departments when needed.

Camille’s from Mississippi, and she refers to herself as a small-town girl who likes to twerk. Wonder if she will be as good at it as Courtney Veale from Below Deck Mediterranean, who’s become known for her twerking skills.

The blonde bombshell claims to have a big personality. Based on the trailer, Camille Lamb brings a lot of drama, arguing with a couple of crew members while also getting her drink and dance on in Below Deck Season 10.

Fans will have to tune in to see just how Camille’s first stint on Below Deck turns out.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.