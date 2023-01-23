The Below Deck world has once again proven just how small it is when two villains got together for a weekend hang.

Below Deck Season 10 star Camille Lamb sported a black and white checkered bikini for a girls’ day hang with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 alum Ashley Marti.

They each took to Instagram to reveal their friendship. Two photos made up the share.

The first one had Camille perched on a short wall showing off her long, lean legs, toned abs, and thin frame in her checkered bikini. Camille’s long blonde locks were parted in the middle, and she had a huge smile on her face.

Ashley stood next to Camille in a bright pink bikini that accented her hourglass figure. With her brown locks parted at that side, Ashley was all smiles too.

The second image had both women looking a bit more serious, this time with Camille sitting with her legs crossed on the wall as Ashley stood beside her with their arms linked.

“Once upon a time in Key West…,” was the caption on the IG posts.

Below Deck stars react to Camille Lamb and Ashley Marti hanging out

The comments section of Camille’s post was filled with replies to the photos. Two familiar faces kicked things off, gushing over the two former stews.

Below Deck Adventure star Oriana Schneps shared several fire emojis in her response, while Camille’s former costar Hayley De Sola Pinto simply wrote, “YUM !!!!!!!”

Pic credit: @camillelambb/Instagram

There were plenty of sarcastic responses, as it’s no secret Ashley and Camille brought a lot of drama to each of their respective seasons.

One user wrote, “Oh jeez. Made for each,” while another replied, “Of course they’re friends!” and a different user called them “Quite a pair.”

It wasn’t all sarcasm, though. A few responses were supportive of Camille and Ashley.

They were referred to as “Below Deck Rebels” and “A Below Deck dream duo,” but one comment stated, “Too much heat in this pic.”

Camille Lamb teases new song Cool Like Me

Before she caused drama on Below Deck, Camille appeared on American Idol in pursuit of her passion, music. Camille didn’t last too long, but she hasn’t given up on her music dreams.

Last week Camille revealed that her single Cool Like Me will be dropping soon and that she’s filming a music video for the song in Nashville at the beginning of February. In an Instagram post, Camille recalled the challenges she faces in music while expressing her excitement for what’s to come.

As Cool Like Me played in the background, Camille shared some of the looks she was trying to find the perfect outfit for her music video. Camille shared three looks asking her followers to reveal which one they liked best.

That’s not all the surprises coming from Camille either. The Below Deck Season 10 mid-season trailer reveals she returns for an awkward crew night out to reunite with Ben Willoughby.

Camille also spoke her mind about her Below Deck firing, claiming there’s more to the story than what played out on the show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.