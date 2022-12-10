Below Deck’s Camille Lamb in a white bikini teases dating past, gets response from Big Brother alum

Camille promotes Below Deck while showing off her killer physique. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star Camille Lamb in a white bikini, teased her past dating experience after she made comments on the show about her former quarterback boyfriend.

Camille has made quite the impression on Below Deck viewers, and less than a handful of episodes of Season 10 have aired.

The deck/stew continues to butt heads with the second stew Alissa Humber.

Some Below Deck fans are having a field day over the drama, weighing in on both Alissa and Camille.

Aside from her work drama, Camille has viewers talking because of her revelation that she dated a famous quarterback.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Camille poked fun at herself this week as she promoted the show and showed off her killer body.

Below Deck Camille Lamb rocks white bikini and Big Brother alum responds

Camille used Instagram to heat things up, hoping to get people to tune into Below Deck Season 10. She shared a photo of herself at the beach in Fort Lauderdale.

Perched on a blue picnic table, Camille was sporting a tiny white bikini that highlighted her golden tan. The white bikini bottoms tied at her hips, showing off her long, lean legs.

Looking off to the side and leaning back, Camille encouraged her followers to watch the show.

“New game.. on #belowdeck Monday nights 8/7c everybody drinks when I say ‘I dated a college quarterback’ one of my very few personality traits🙂” she wrote in the caption.

There’s no question that Camille looks fabulous in the photo. Camille caught the attention of several users, including one familiar face.

Big Brother alum Christmas Abbott, who appeared on Seasons 19 and 22 of the CBS show, popped up in the comments section. Christmas replied, “Oh shut it!!! Maybe a viewing party somewhere?!”

Pic credit: @camillelambb/Instagram

It’s unclear how the two know each other, but they are not the first Big Brother and Below Deck connection. Christmas’ husband, Memphis Garrett, is friends with Below Deck Mediterranean alum Bobby Giancola. Memphis and Bobby even own two restaurants together.

Camille Lamb has a passion for music

Below Deck isn’t Camille’s first foray into reality television. Camile appeared on American Idol Season 19 of the ABC show, gaining fame for her duet with Althea Grace during the Showstopper Round.

Unfortunately, Camille and Althea didn’t make it past that round, but that hasn’t stopped Camille from pursuing her love of music. She recently shared a video of her looking off into the sunset while on a yacht.

The video features an original song by Camille called Cool Like Me.

There’s plenty of Below Deck Season 10 to play out still. That means fans will have to keep watching to see what happens with Camille Lamb and if she makes tell the end of the season.

What do you think of Camille?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.