Below Deck’s Camille Lamb addresses her haters in pointed message

It looks as if Below Deck Season 10 deck/stew Camille Lamb has been feeling the brunt of criticism being said about her online because she issued a message to her haters.

During last night’s episode, a big focus was put on Camille’s work ethic and perceived laziness and attitude by her fellow crew members.

Both second stew Alissa Humber and chief stew Fraser Olender commented on Camille’s assiduity with her stew duties and tendency to try and use her deck/stew role to her advantage in terms of her workload.

Camille also got under the skin of her bosun Ross McHarg after she threw out schedule demands at him while cursing. She did go on to apologize to Ross for her delivery, and they hugged it out. However, more drama awaited Camille when she argued further with Alissa about her job assignments in front of Captain Sandy Yawn.

Against that backdrop, Camille shared an Instagram Stories address, where she spoke to those talking negatively about her.

Her rant while driving consisted of her defending her personality and character while asking Below Deck viewers and those dropping hateful comments her way to stop.

Camille was in her car for most of her Stories long message on Instagram.

She began by saying she was not a bad person because she comes off lazy. She admitted, “Yeah, I have a bit of an attitude, I have a bit of an attitude, working on it, getting better about it, growing. But at the end of the day, I’m proud of myself. I’m not a mean girl. I’m not a bad person.“

She further said that she has “morals, ethics,” and “values” before slamming her critics by saying, “I’m not going to go to your page to talk about how you have two followers, and you are overweight.”

Camille announced that she knows she is not supposed to “give people like yourselves attention,” but asked for “mercy” and “grace” this Christmas season because waking up to negativity is “a lot” for her.

Camille Lamb has a boatmance with Ben Willoughby

Below Deck viewers have already seen some chaotic boatmances this season, and Camille is part of one.

She has been getting cozy with now-lead deckhand Ben Willoughby, and the pair have been smooching around the boat. There was also a memorable drunken lap dance that seemed to be the catalyst for their getting together.

At first, it looked like Camille was going to have some competition for Ben’s attention from Alissa, but she seems to have formed the closer connection.

Based on the trailer for the next episode, it also looks like Ross will get himself into trouble with Katie Glaser after he appears to try getting cozy with Camille in the hot tub.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.