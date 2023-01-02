Below Deck’s Alissa Humber stuns in flower bikini to tease ‘better not to worry’ amid show drama

Alissa isn’t sweating the small stuff as the Below Deck drama heats up. Pic credit: @alissaveronicaa/Instagram

Below Deck star Alissa Humber stunned in a flower bikini with a teaser as the Season 10 drama picks up right where it left off before the holiday break.

Alissa has been making waves on Below Deck this season, and only a few episodes have aired.

The stew has brought the drama for sure, as she fights with deck/stew Camille Lamb.

She has also rocked the boat by making out with bosun Ross McHarg, who has also been making out with deckhand Katie Glaser.

Despite what’s going down on Below Deck, Alissa chooses not to stress or worry about things in her life.

Ahead of a new episode and the New Year, she declared just that to Below Deck fans.

Alissa Humber stuns in flower bikini to tease ‘better not to worry’ amid show drama

Taking to Instagram the other day, Alissa enjoyed the sunshine in the Bahamas to share a message. Two photos and a video made up her share that highlighted the tropical paradise.

In all the images, Alissa was rocking a floral bikini on a beach. The first picture had her staring at the camera, giving a glimpse of her bikini top, while the second one showed her looking at the ground.

There was a full-on shot of Alissa’s bikini, which highlighted her curves and toned physique. Alissa walked along the beach in the video, giving a better look at her perfectly fitting bikini as she grinned slightly and kept quiet, opting to let her caption do all the talking for her.

“Sometimes, it’s better not to worry about it,” was the caption on her IG post.

Below Deck Season 10 sneak peek

Along with sharing her cryptic message about worrying, Alissa also used social media to share a sneak peek at Below Deck Season 10 Episode 6.

It should come as no surprise that tension mounts even more between Alissa and Camille after the latter breaks a glass. Chief stew Fraser Olender watches the drama but does nothing to squash it, especially when Camille storms off.

Things are getting to Alissa, who ends up in tears as she expresses her frustration to Captain Sandy Yawn. The captain tries to tease the tension by talking to Camille.

However, that goes awry quickly as Camille gets defensive when Captain Sandy wants her to apologize to Alissa.

There’s no question that the dynamic between Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb on Below Deck Season 10 is reaching a boiling point. Alissa, though, isn’t letting that or anything else worry her these days as she kicks off a brand-new year.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.