Below Deck worlds collide when cast members have a mini-reunion

Fraser and Courtney reunited with other Below Deck cast members this weekend. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

This weekend, it was a Below Deck reunion as cast members from the OG show, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht came together for a fun night out.

There’s no doubt that the Below Deck family is a small one.

Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale proved that on Friday night when she was joined by Below Deck Season 10 stars Fraser Olender and Hayley De Sola Pinto, as well as Below Deck Sailing Yacht starlet Daisy Kelliher for a night on the town.

Courtney took to Instagram to share three photos of the foursome posing for pictures.

There were smiles all around as Daisy’s red lips and Hayley’s red hair highlighted that all four stars were dressed in black.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“BD babies in LDN 🫶🏼 #belowdeck,” was the caption on Courtney’s IG post.

Yes, Daisy, Courtney, Hayley, and Fraser are all residing in London for the time being, so that hopefully means more mini-reunions for fans.

Hayley De Sola Pinto gushes over Below Deck family

Also, taking to Instagram, Hayley documented the group’s night out. This time around, Courtney and Daisy went for a more vibe as Fraser and Hayley were in posing mode.

Daisy had her arms up in the air as Courtney gave the peace sign and stuck out her tongue. Hayley and Fraser were all serious as they looked at the camera.

“When 3 @belowdeckbravo franchises collide ….. I finally got to meet the beautiful @daisykelliher87 and what a night we all had 🤍 I just ADORE my BD family 💙,” Hayley wrote as her caption.

Daisy Kelliher shows off Below Deck night out look

Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty Daisy also documented the mini Below Deck reunion on social media. The Irish beauty used Instagram Stories to reveal her look for the night out in London.

Daisy shared a close-up of her make-up that featured minimal eyeshadow, a hint of blush, and red lips. In the second image, Daisy simply reshared Courtney’s IG post.

The final pic gave Daisy’s followers a better glimpse of her full look for the Below Deck evening out. She was rocking a sleeveless blank tank top with a thin gold chain and bared her toned abs. Daisy had on a pair of brown pants to complete her outfit.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

She also shared the last picture in an IG Post to let her followers know that she did not wake up like that. Daisy’s stunning look, which also included her blonde locks slicked back into a ponytail.

“I did not wake up like this…. #belowdeck #boohoo #topshop #bettyandbiddy #belowdecksailing #belowdeck #belowdeckmed #party #namlong #reunion #london,” Daisy shared as the caption on her Instagram Post.

There’s no question it was a treat for Below Deck fans to see this mini-reunion. Be sure to keep watching Fraser Olender and Hayley De Sola Pinto on Below Deck Season 10 while keeping an eye out for Daisy Kelliher on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 this spring.

As for Courtney Veale and a possible third stint on Below Deck Med, fans will have to wait until this summer to find out if that happens or not.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Mediterranean are currently on hiatus on Bravo.