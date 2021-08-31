Below Deck: Who are the Season 9 crew members?

There is a new crew joining Below Deck, including a new captain at the helm. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Season 9 hits the airwaves this fall, which means some new crew members will join Captain Lee Rosbach.

Last week the Season 9 trailer dropped, revealing shocking news. Captain Lee won’t be kicking off the season with the rest of the crew. Instead, Captain Sean Meagher will be at the helm of the luxury yacht.

It’s the first time in Below Deck history that Captain Lee hasn’t been on the show. The captain teased his absence and how he felt to missing the beginning of the charter season.

Thankfully Captain Lee had seasoned Below Deck yachties to help Captain Sean learn the ropes. Eddie Lucas returns in his new role as the first officer, while Rachel Hargrove returns as the chef.

Rachel and Eddie didn’t end Season 8 on the best of terms. Viewers can expect some unresolved drama between those two as the season begins.

Below Deck Season 9 interior crew

Season 9 has a brand-new interior crew. Chief stew Francesca Rubi didn’t come back for a second season. Heather Chase has taken over the role, and she has already earned high praise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Captain Lee and former chief stew Kate Chastain have gushed over Heather, with Kate even calling her the future of Below Deck.

Jessica Albert and Fraser Olender round out Heather’s team. Fraser hails from London, England. According to his LinkedIn bio, Fraser was a modeling agent before switching careers in 2019.

As for Jessica, all of her social media accounts are private. Once Bravo releases her bio and the new season begins, fans will have more information about the new stew.

Below Deck Season 9 deck crew

Eddie has an all-new crew working for him on Below Deck Season 9 too. Rayna Lindsay, Wes O’Dell, and Jake Foulger make up the deck team.

Based on the Season 9 trailer, things do not go smoothly with Eddie and his crew. At one point, Captain Lee threatens to send the entire deck team packing.

Jake is also from the United Kingdom. According to his Instagram account, he goes by Jakey and is a sex therapist. Rayna hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is also a scuba diver.

Last but not least is Wes, who is an experienced sailor is from Jacksonville, Florida. Wes finds himself in a boatmance with stew Jessica, which will make for some juicy entertainment.

The Below Deck Season 9 crew members have done extensive traveling worldwide to build their yachting careers.

Stay tuned. There is so much more to learn about the newest crop of yachties joining the hit Bravo reality TV show.

Below Deck Season 9 premieres on Monday, October 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.