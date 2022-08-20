Below Deck: What happened to Ashton Pienaar?

Ashton has a new passion after leaving the yachting world. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Ashton Pienaar made quite the impression during his two seasons on the OG show.

Ashton made his debut on the hit yachting franchise in Season 6, where he had a near brush with death after he got caught in a tow line and was dragged.

Thankfully a cameraman jumped into the water to help Ashton, and the quick thinking saved his life.

Season 7 brought out a more toxic side of Ashton. This time he was a bosun who lost his cool often when he was drinking.

Kate Chastain and Rhylee Gerber were frequently on the receiving end of Ashton’s bad behavior.

Ashton endured a lot of backlash that season, as did the rest of the bru crew. The bosun used the situation to make a life change, and he hasn’t looked back.

What happened to Below Deck’s Ashton Pienaar?

These days Ashton has shifted gears putting all of his efforts into his company AP Elite. Ashton started the company shortly after Below Deck Season 7.

The former yachtie works as a personal health and fitness coach to help people stay on track with their own exercise and nutrition goals.

One way Ashton does that is via Instagram with videos discussing various topics on wellness. Recipes are also a big thing for Ashton, who gives tips on healthy cooking that tastes delicious.

Ashton has a few testimonials from clients, too. He shared before and after photos of his clients who have had success with him as a coach.

The business is based in South Africa, Ashton’s native country, where he returned after he ended his yachting career.

As for his personal life, if Ashton’s dating someone, he keeps her out of the spotlight.

There was an IG post a few months ago where Ashton was standing in front of a house he was building. A mystery woman was in the pic too, but Ashton didn’t mention anything about her.

Ashton Pienaar quit drinking after Below Deck

A big issue on Below Deck Season 7 was Ashton’s out-of-control drinking. Last January, Ashton revealed he was two years sober.

Ashton isn’t shy about this sobriety journey being open regarding how it has helped him become a better version of himself over the past couple of years.

“For me the greatest thing sobriety has afforded me is a clear mind to work on understand myself, my behaviors and who I truly am. I have taken full responsibility for myself and my life and will continue to do so,” Ashton wrote as part of his lengthy caption on his Instagram post discussing his sober anniversary.

Ashton Pienaar from Below Deck has turned his life around following a disastrous last season on the show. The fitness coach focuses on helping others live their best life too.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.