Below Deck viewers weigh in on Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb drama

Alissa and Camille are bringing the drama on Below Deck Season 10. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck viewers have weighed in on the already tense drama brewing between Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb.

There’s no love lost between the second stew and the deck/stew, that’s for sure.

Camille doesn’t like the way Alissa speaks to her, while the latter isn’t feeling Camille’s work ethic.

They have butted heads more than once, with each of them showing their dislike for the other, and only two episodes have hit Bravo airwaves.

The most recent episode had Twitter in a frenzy over these two Below Deck Season 10 crew members.

Oh yes, many opinions were thrown out, and battle lines have been drawn in the sand regarding Team Camille and Team Alissa.

What are Below Deck viewers saying about Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb?

One user was crystal clear that Camille should be fired while questioning if Camile has an issue with authority or just with Alissa.

I can’t be the only one ready for Camille to be fired. Right? She has such disrespect for authority or it’s just for Alissa. #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/e3Gwb6hiJM — Emily🌷 (@SheshavingfunDD) November 29, 2022

While another agreed with Alissa calling Camille a “disgusting trash swampy b**ch.”

A different Twitter user suggested race may perhaps be the problem.

Camille is from MISSISSIPPI, she DOES NOT want to take orders from the…, nvmd #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/jmt31kdL7w — Della Robbia BLUE (@quitchacrynhefa) November 29, 2022

Over on Team Camille, one user commented on Alissa saying she won’t chase after a man, but she spent the night hitting on Ben Willoughby.

Not Alissa saying that she’ll never chase after a man like Camille, when she’s been trying the whole night with him, even telling him TWICE that she wasn’t wearing underwear! She can’t stand that Ben chose Camille #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/7fETdhPJ4P — dramabananna (@dramabananna) November 29, 2022

Alissa flirting with Ben just because Camille likes him was also joked about by one user.

Camille didn’t put the watermelon in the fridge so Alissa is gonna flirt with Ben #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/4OqFAX8Cbz — dramabananna (@dramabananna) November 29, 2022

There was even one person who agreed with Camille regarding the water in the fridge issue.

In Camille’s defense, there was plenty of water in the fridges, which is what Alissa “asked” her to put in at 1:36 am #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/B3rQbHHjsF — dramabananna (@dramabananna) November 29, 2022

Below Deck viewers blame both Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber amid drama

While sides have clearly been taken, several Twitter users believe there’s plenty of blame to go around when it comes to the interior tension.

One Below Deck critic agreed that they both “suck” for different reasons.

Camille sucks at working and Alissa sucks at delivering her message #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/fxme8obNtQ — dramabananna (@dramabananna) November 29, 2022

Alissa and Camille are bringing the drama for sure, with Twitter assuming they will both before gone before the end of the season.

Every season someone is fired. After the first episode I believe Alissa will be fired or quit from season 10. What are your guesses?#BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/NsNI0WwzdT — Cole Lynns (@ColeLynns) November 22, 2022

There was one user who was even counting the episodes until Captain Lee gave Camille her plane ticket.

How many episodes before Camille gets her plane ticket?#BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/ayO2yqucNo — 𝙇𝙒𝙏 𝙍𝙀𝙇𝘼𝙐𝙉𝘾𝙃 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙎𝙊𝙊𝙉 (@LetsWatchTele) November 22, 2022

Season 10 of Below Deck has certainly given viewers something to talk about. The crew is very entertaining, although chief stew Fraser Olender has insisted they have “no boundaries.”

Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber have kept fans engaged. In true Below Deck fashion, viewers have taken sides and are standing up for their choice in this latest feud.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.