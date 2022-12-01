Below Deck viewers weigh in on Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb drama

Below Deck viewers have weighed in on the already tense drama brewing between Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb.
There’s no love lost between the second stew and the deck/stew, that’s for sure.
Camille doesn’t like the way Alissa speaks to her, while the latter isn’t feeling Camille’s work ethic.
They have butted heads more than once, with each of them showing their dislike for the other, and only two episodes have hit Bravo airwaves.
The most recent episode had Twitter in a frenzy over these two Below Deck Season 10 crew members.
Oh yes, many opinions were thrown out, and battle lines have been drawn in the sand regarding Team Camille and Team Alissa.
What are Below Deck viewers saying about Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb?
One user was crystal clear that Camille should be fired while questioning if Camile has an issue with authority or just with Alissa.
While another agreed with Alissa calling Camille a “disgusting trash swampy b**ch.”
A different Twitter user suggested race may perhaps be the problem.
Over on Team Camille, one user commented on Alissa saying she won’t chase after a man, but she spent the night hitting on Ben Willoughby.
Alissa flirting with Ben just because Camille likes him was also joked about by one user.
There was even one person who agreed with Camille regarding the water in the fridge issue.
Below Deck viewers blame both Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber amid drama
While sides have clearly been taken, several Twitter users believe there’s plenty of blame to go around when it comes to the interior tension.
One Below Deck critic agreed that they both “suck” for different reasons.
Alissa and Camille are bringing the drama for sure, with Twitter assuming they will both before gone before the end of the season.
There was one user who was even counting the episodes until Captain Lee gave Camille her plane ticket.
Season 10 of Below Deck has certainly given viewers something to talk about. The crew is very entertaining, although chief stew Fraser Olender has insisted they have “no boundaries.”
Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber have kept fans engaged. In true Below Deck fashion, viewers have taken sides and are standing up for their choice in this latest feud.
