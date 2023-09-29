Below Deck stars set to appear at BravoCon: See the updated list

In a little over a month, Below Deck fans will descend on Las Vegas for the annual BravoCon event.

The three-day fan event was announced earlier this year, moving from New York City to Sin City.

This summer, a list of attendees was revealed, including several Below Deck stars.

However, some changes have been made to the Below Deck list for a couple of reasons.

The good news is that more yachties have been added, and that is never a bad thing for fans.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Let’s take a look at which Below Deck stars are attending BravoCon.

Which Below Deck stars will appear at BravoCon?

Stars from the OG Below Deck, Below Deck Med, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under will participate in BravoCon.

Plus, Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain will be there in conjunction with their new show, Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate.

The rest of the list includes Captain Kerry Titheradge, Fraser Oleander, Captain Sandy Yawn, Aesha Scott, Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, Colin MacRae, Luka Brunton, Tumi Mhlongo, Natalya Scudder, and Kyle Viljoen.

Four Below Deck alums will also be there, but they are representing a different show.

Katie Flood, Alex Propson, Malia White, and Rhylee Gerber will attend to promote their Winter House Season 3 appearances.

Below Deck Med stars Tumi, Kyle, Luka, and Natalya were recently added to the big event.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King was recently removed from the BravoCon list after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced in August.

What is the Below Deck schedule at BravoCon?

Bravo has revealed the list of panels involving the Below Deck stars.

The Oh Captain, Our Captains panel will kick off the week on Friday. Captain Jason, Captain Lee, Captain Sandy, Captain Glenn, and Captain Kerry dish some of the most memorable moments from the yachting franchise.

Bravo2Bravo: Breaking the Ice in the Winter House also takes place on Friday. Alex, Malia, Rhylee, and Katie will join the rest of the Winter House cast to talk about the new season.

On Saturday, Captain Jason and Aesha will participate in BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen! Dynamic Duos. The same day, Colin and Captain Jason will be part of Battle of the Sexes, and Alex will talk Bravo Bromances during Bravo2Bravo: Bromance at BravoCon.

Below Deck Crew with Daisy, Colin, Tumi, Luka, Alex, Fraser, Natalya, and Kyle kicks off the final day of BravoCon on Sunday.

Daisy and Aesha will also be part of the Bravo2Bravo: Luck Be a Bravo Lady, where the Bravo ladies spill some tea on the last day.

Stay tuned because even more Below Deck stars and events could be added before BravoCon on Friday, November 3, through Sunday, November 5.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under are currently on hiatus on Bravo.