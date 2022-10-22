Below Deck stars reveal the captain who has the best dance moves

The Below Deck captains get rated by their crew. Pic credit: Bravo and Peacock

The Below Deck family came together last week to meet fans at BravoCon.

Cast members from the OG Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Mediterreanan, Below Deck Down Under, and the upcoming Below Deck Adventure took on New York City for the event.

The yachties gathered for various panels and interviews to answer some of the fans’ most burning questions about the franchise.

One of those interviews includes several crew members answering which captain was the best dancer.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher and Gary King, along with Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott and Below Deck Med’s Mzi “Zee” Dempers and Courtney Veale, were asked the question.

Their answers are hilarious and very entertaining.

Which Below Deck captain has the best dance moves?

Decider shared a video clip to Instagram presenting which captain has the best dance moves to the above-mentioned yachties.

First up was Gary and Daisy, who immediately said, Captain Glenn Shephard. Gary even made a few dance moves to imitate the captain’s dancing.

“Glenn loves it, and the best part is he’s sober,” Daisy spilled regarding how Captain Glenn has the best dance style.

Aesha had a different response, declaring it was Captain Jason Chambers. The chief stew reminded fans the captain did the worm on Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under.

“He’s so good,” she declared as she described his talent and added, “He’s incredible. He’s from the break-dancing generation.”

Courtney and Zee believed it was a toss-up between Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach. Zee did give Captain Sandy props for her twerking style after Courtney gave her lessons during Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

The blonde beauty agreed with Zee, so it seems Captain Sandy was the winner for them.

Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason Chambers does the worm at BravoCon

There was a captains-only panel at BravoCon featuring all the captains in the Below Deck family, including the newest one, Kerry Titheradge from Below Deck Adventure.

During the chat, Captain Jason’s worm dance skills were brought up, prompting fans to chant for him to do it. The hunky captain didn’t disappoint either. With a smile on his face and blushing slightly, Captain Jason took off his suit jacket and showed off his dance skills, even creating the perfect ending.

It’s safe to say that the yachties from the Below Deck franchise had a great time at BravoCon. There are plenty of memorable moments, including Gary and Daisy’s flirting nature causing a ruckus on the yachtie panel.

A sneak peek of Below Deck Season 10 and Below Deck Down Under Season 2 was also dropped.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock. Below Deck Season 10 premieres on Monday, November 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.