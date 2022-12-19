Below Deck stars Camille Lamb and Katie Glaser rock LBDs for girls night out

Camille and Katie stunned in black for a good cause. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck beauties Camille Lamb and Katie Glaser rocked little black dresses for a girls’ night out this past weekend.

The two became friends while bunking together on Below Deck Season 10.

Camille revealed the other day they are still thick as thieves and stunned for a recent get-together.

Standing outside, Camille sported a sleeveless tight black dress with a low neckline. The dress was short in the middle but had a sheer covering that hit the ground going around the back and sides. Bright red lipstick and strappy black high heels completed Camille’s look.

Kate also went for a short black dress with no sleeves that hugged her in all the right places. Instead of sandals, Katie opted for thigh-high black boots.

They had smiles on their faces with Camille writing, “Thank you @belowdeckbravo for introducing me to my twin flame,” as the caption on the Instagram post.

The two friends reunited for a charity event that had them hanging out with several members of the Below Deck family.

When they aren’t at Below Deck events, Camille and Katie are heating up social media.

Camille Lamb promotes new song after American Idol stint

Below Deck isn’t Camille’s first time on reality television. The blonde bombshell also appeared on American Idol to showcase her love of music.

Despite not making it too far on American Idol, Camille hasn’t given up on her music dreams. Last week she officially released a new single.

Taking to Instagram, Camille danced in a white bikini in the ocean next to a boat with a drink in hand and sunglasses on her face, and her new song, Cool Like Me, played overtop.

“by all means! So excited to release this single 😝” she captioned the IG post.

Below Deck’s Katie Glaser works to build her brand

Katie still remains active in the yachting world. However, she’s also been working hard to build her own brand that includes yacht management, yacht sales, and yacht charters.

Although she’s only at 7k followers right now, her numbers have been climbing since she joined Below Deck. Katie has been using the show to up her social media game and help her expand her brand.

Using Instagram a few weeks ago, Katie sported a tiny black bikini to get attention and discuss her current mindset. The caption featured the #buildyourownbrand to reveal she’s not afraid to show off her tiny frame to build her business.

Katie Glaser and Camille Lamb became fast friends on Below Deck Season 10.

It’s a good thing they had each other, too, because Camille keeps butting heads with Alissa Humber while Katie’s embroiled in some boatmance drama involving Alissa and bosun Ross McHarg.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.