Below Deck star Jake Foulger dresses in fetish outfit, asks fans to wish him luck

Jake Foulger surprised Below Deck fans with news about a wild new job endeavor. Pic credit: @jakefoulger1/Instagram

Below Deck Season 9 bosun Jake Foulger stays full of surprises and just dropped a shocking revelation about a new work endeavor he is taking on.

The wild and entertaining 28-year-old shared several pictures with Below Deck fans on social media wearing an elaborate fetish outfit that depicted what his new job might be.

Jake wore lots of leather, studs, and straps and shared another photo highlighting platform high heels to deliver the news that he has a new job.

In the caption of his post, Jake asked his Below Deck following to wish him luck, along with an expletive stating that fans could expect his content soon.

During his time on Below Deck, Jake was known for stripping down on crew nights out and hooking up with Rayna Lindsey and Fraser Olender.

On deck, Jake struggled to make the deck team cohesive and highly functional after he was put into the bosun leadership role by Eddie Lucas, who was on the yacht as first officer.

Jake Foulger makes an announcement to Below Deck fans

Through his Instagram Stories and in bold fashion, Jake let Below Deck fans know that he has a new job.

While Jake did not explicitly reveal his new occupation, his outfit might tell the story.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @jakefoulger1/Instagram

Jake was adorned in leather. In one photo, he wore a leather paperboy hat and a cut-out leather crop top with leather pants. In the other, Jake showed someone’s legs in garter straps attached to thigh-high platform heels. He tagged the profile handle @cosmic_dragoness in that one.

Over the photo of Jake in the fetish outfit, he wrote, “Wish me luck on my new job. Content c*****g soon.”

Jake Foulger opened up about his sobriety recently to Below Deck fans

Earlier this month, Jake gave an update about his sobriety to Below Deck fans through his Instagram Story.

He shared an image of a 30-day sober keychain. He did not detail what led to his decision to get sober or the steps he was taking to remain that way.

Jake has also been transparent in the past about his mental health struggles. At the beginning of 2022, he opened up to Below Deck fans about how his mental health had been really poor but that he was going to focus on himself in 2022.

He wrote that his 2022 goal was, “Just to better myself. I’ve had a very hard year and have learned from all my mistakes and I will stay away from all the red flags now. So, my goal is to date and love myself and not give a f**k about anyone else. Time to be selfish.”

Below Deck is currently on hiatus.