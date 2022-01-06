Below Deck star Jake Foulger clarifies his relationship status, whether he would marry Fraser Olender or Rayna Lindsey

Below Deck’s Jake Foulger answered personal questions about his love life and if he would marry Fraser Olender or Rayna Lindsey. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck flirt, Jake Foulger used social media to explain his relationship status, thoughts on true love, and whether he would choose Fraser Olender or Rayna Lindsey to marry.

Jake has been wrapped up in a thrupple situation with Fraser and Rayna despite his revelation that he was engaged to a woman named Paris and wanted to procreate with her soon.

The complicated situation was compounded during the latest episode of Below Deck when hints of jealousy reared between Rayna and Fraser, and Jake took things next level with Rayna.

Through his Instagram stories, Jake answered burning questions from fans including whether he was still involved with someone, if he thinks having a “one true love” is real, and who he would choose to be with from his threeway boat romance.

Jake Foulger answered interesting questions from Below Deck fans about his love life

Jake did a Q&A with his followers on Instagram where his mental health and love life became the hot topics he covered.

One of the first questions Jake answered was whether he was single to which he answered, “YES.” His response means that what he had with Fraser and Rayna didn’t make it off the yacht, and whatever he had going on with Paris did not continue.

When a fan asked him if he believed in having a one true love Jake replied, “I’ve had two people that I thought was the one, and didn’t end well but I do believe in love at first sight.”

One Below Deck observer stirred the pot and asked, “Who would you marry Rayna or Fraser? YOU HAVE TO PICK ONE NOT BOTH.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

To which Jake returned, “Fraser obviously.”

Jake did a Q&A with his fans and answered many questions about his love life. Pic credit: @jakefoulger1/Instagram

Jake Foulger was promoted to lead deckhand during Season 9 of Below Deck

With Eddie Lucas assuming the role of first officer on superyacht My Seanna, Jake was up for consideration at the beginning of the season to take the lead deckhand role.

After showing his strengths in several different areas to Eddie and Captain Lee, they promoted him to lead deckhand. It has become clear on the show that Jake is still trying to figure out his managerial style and he has been responsible for a few mistakes from the deck team this season.

Nonetheless, Jake appears to be enjoying his role, and although there have been some harsh words from Eddie and Captain Lee, the strength of the deck team has been improving.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.