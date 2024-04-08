Below Deck spoilers: Fraser unleashes on Barbie in heated confrontation

Fraser Olender and Barbie Pascual have been at odds all season long on Below Deck.

However, as Season 11 barrels on toward the end, things go from bad to worse for these two on the show.

There’s no question that Fraser isn’t a Barbie fan because of her attitude.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck spoilers reveal Barbie tries to grin and bear the tension to get through the latest charter.

Bravo’s latest sneak peek shows that Barbie doesn’t like grinning and bearing in on the crew’s day off.

Oh yes, she’s at her breaking point but Barbie’s conversation with Fraser does not help the situation at all.

Barbie Pascual can’t take things with Fraser Olender anymore on Below Deck

In true Below Deck fashion, the crew day off brings more drama than relaxation for the St. David team. The much-deserved break isn’t even close to helping Barbie deal with her boss.

Via her confessional, Barbie expresses her frustration in dealing with Fraser. No matter what she does, it’s never good enough for the chief stew.

“Fraser doesn’t like me,” she spilled. “Even though he likes the way I work.”

Barbie goes on to open up about not being able to talk to Fraser and the fact that he simply doesn’t care about her. It doesn’t matter if she speaks or not; Fraser finds fault with the stew, and she’s had enough.

Below Deck’s Fraser Olender unleashes on Barbie Pascual in a heated confrontation

After stewing a bit, Barbie tries to talk to Fraser like an adult.

Fraser doesn’t want any part of listening or trying to have a conversation with Barbie. When Barbie declares she loves Fraser, it flips a switch in him, and he goes off.

“You do not act like it. You are such a horrible person when you don’t want to speak to anyone,” Fraser begins his rant.

Although Barbie tries to explain by interrupting, Fraser just keeps sounding off on his rant listing all the bad things about her. Things get to a point where Barbie bluntly asks if Fraser wants her to leave.

The chief stew gives her a lecture on how yachting works before declaring that if she basically works his way, that’s great. Bravo cuts the video off there to keep Below Deck fans wanting more and wondering if Barbie will leave.

Fraser Olendr and Barbie Pascual clashing isn’t the only drama on Below Deck, either.

Jill Zarin is back for her second episode of the hit yachting show. The Real Housewives of New York City alum clapped back at the haters the other day after her first episode, and you can read all about that here.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.