Below Deck spoilers: Barbie clashes with Ben over Kyle, and Christmas on the St. David

Below Deck keeps barreling right along with only a handful of episodes in Season 11.

Only three charters remain, which means Below Deck fans are in for a whole lot of drama and surprises.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a new chef is thrown into the St. David mix, adding an interesting dynamic to the crew vibe.

Along with that, a new group of charter guests board the yacht, ready to celebrate the holiday season.

Yes, this is the group where Chief Stew Fraser Olender kisses a charter guest for a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Before that, though, it’s time to celebrate Christmas and for another crew fight.

The St. David crew celebrates Christmas in Grenada

In the latest preview video for Below Deck, Paris Fields decorates the yacht for the Christmas festivities. Meanwhile, Dylan Pierre De Villiers, Xandi Olivier, and Kyle Stillie rock reindeer antlers to get the guests in the holiday spirit.

Fraser helps Paris create the perfect North Pole vibe, even though Paris is from Australia, where Christmas is in the summer. The stew reveals Santa surfs, wears a budgie smuggler, and works on his tan.

A flip of the scene shows the crew greeting the guests and kicking off a night of Christmas. Unfortunately, there’s a fight that will put a damper on the fun event, at least for two St. David crew members.

Ben Willoughby calls out Barbie Pascual on Below Deck

Another preview video for Below Deck reveals tension mounts between Barbie Pascaul and Ben Willoughby over Kyle. We know that Barbie and Kyle took their relationship from friends to friends with benefits on the last crew night out.

It turns out Barbie may be having second thoughts on that and begins to treat Kyle differently. Ben doesn’t like what he sees, so he inserts himself into their business.

Barbie is taken aback by the way Ben is speaking to her, so she comes back at him. Ben just keeps defending Kyle while dissing how Barbie is treating the deckhand.

After Ben walks away, Barbie fills Paris in on what just happened with Ben, and she’s pissed. Kyle, for his part, enjoys a chat with some female guests in the hot tub. They certainly seem to be all about him, but Kyle does come off as a little bit down.

To watch the full preview video, click here.

Be sure to tune in to Below Deck to find out what changes Barbie’s mind about Kyle as well as what prompts Ben to butt in.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.