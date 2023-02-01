Below Deck second stew Alissa Humber dishes on surprising feelings toward Camille Lamb

Below Deck Season 10 viewers have gotten very familiar with the bad blood between second stew Alissa Humber and former deck/stew Camille Lamb.

From the beginning of the season up through the last episode where Camille joined the crew for a night out after being fired by Captain Sandy Yawn, the tension has been intense.

Slandering and venomous words between the two both to their faces and behind their backs became major dramatic points of the charter season.

Alissa was even in her feels after Camille’s firing, thinking that the other crew members blamed her for Camille’s exit rather than Camille’s own behavior.

That said, in a surprising reveal, Alissa took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight about how the two are feeling about each other now.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alissa addressed both the negative and positive attention she was getting and also made a point to comment on how her relationship is with the rest of the crew.

In her Instagram Story, Alissa started by saying that she’s been seeing “a lot of love in my comments and a lot of hate in my comments.”

In response, Alissa told everyone watching to “chill out” and “have a good day” before saying, “The Below Deck thing happened like a year ago.”

Further dishing, “I’ve talked to Camille, she’s talked to me. We’ve probably all talked with the crew we still wanna keep in touch with, and yeah, we’re all vibing.”

She said seeing hate for her and Camille online is “kind of unnecessary. We’re all over it, and I hope you do get over that too.”

While Alissa did not elaborate on the conversations she and Camille have had and how they made headway, she did make it seem like their feud is now water under the bridge.

Alissa rubbed some of her Below Deck crew the wrong way in the last episode

During the latest episode of Below Deck, the crew had a day off and were treated to a catamaran and spa adventure that included a dinner at the end.

Bosun Ross McHarg and Alissa have had a flirtation all season long, much to the dismay of Katie Glaser, who has been romantically involved with Ross this season.

That flirtation between Ross and Alissa continued within view of Katie. Alissa told Ross that she was “hotter” than Katie and teased him about kissing her. Alissa also held hands with Ross onto the yacht at the end of the night.

Not only was Katie annoyed and upset by Ross and Alissa’s connection, but stewardess Hayler De Sola Pinto also said that Alissa was breaking “girl code” and said if that was her man she would have thrown them both overboard.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.