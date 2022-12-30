Below Deck Season 10 sneak peek: Alissa cries to Captain Sandy, more Camille attitude and deck drama

Alissa Humber reaches her breaking point with Camille Lamb. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck was on hiatus this week due to the holiday, but Bravo has given viewers a sneak peek at Season 10, Episode 6 to keep them entertained until Monday.

Yes, all new episodes are back on Monday, January 2, and things pick up right where they left off aboard the St. David yacht.

The crew was adjusting to Captain Sandy Yawn after she stepped in to temporarily take over for Captain Lee Rosbach amid his health crisis.

A new captain did nothing to ease the tension between Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber.

Nor did it derail the brewing boatmance between bosun Ross McHarg and deckhand Katie Glaser.

It was more of the same with a new twist as Captain Sandy brought her leadership style to the OG show.

Alissa Humber cries to Captain Sandy Yawn over Camille Lamb tension

In the preview video, Below Deck, viewers could tell it was more of the same between Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber. When Camille broke another glass, Alissa tried to give her directions on how to dispose of it properly.

As chief stew Fraser Olender watched, Camille snapped back at Alissa because she was tired of being told what to do. Later, Alissa asked to see Camille in the cabins, and the deck/stew said she was doing something else.

Captain Sandy arrived to speak with Alissa as the stew burst into tears over dealing with Camille. Even a talk with the captain did little to sway Camille’s tone or attitude, which came out in full force when Captain Sandy wanted Camille to apologize to Alissa.

Deck drama brings flirtation and unhappiness

Ross and Katie continued to flirt despite his previous actions with Alissa. They snuck in a few moments of cuddles and exchanged some witty banter while the guests weren’t around.

One person unhappy with his job was Tony Duarte. The deckhand wasn’t thrilled his workout schedule had been disrupted due to the anchor watch schedule. Tony made his feelings known to his bunkmate Ben Willoughby.

The crew prepared for a fun day of tennis with the guests, all while the Below Deck chaos played out. It’s a must-see episode for sure.

Will Captain Sandy lose her patience with Camille? Will Fraser step up and whip the deck/stew into shape, and how will Ross react to Tony’s constant complaining about the schedule?

Those questions and more will be revealed on a brand-new episode of Below Deck Season 10!

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.