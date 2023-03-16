Below Deck Season 10 finale sneak peek: Ben’s lady drama, nice charter guests and Rachel doesn’t care

Below Deck Season 10 winds down next week with the finale, and it appears the best was saved for last with the hit Bravo show.

It’s been quite a season that includes two firings and Captain Lee Rosbach stepping away temporarily, with Captain Sandy Yawn replacing him.

The crew finally got it together, with the recent charter guests leaving a massive tip.

Now the time has come to say goodbye to the St. David crew.

Bravo has given fans a sneak peek at the upcoming finale episode.

The footage indicates some juicy entertainment for Below Deck fans.

Ben Willoughby deals with lady troubles on Below Deck Season 10 finale

The sneak peek, which is really just the first few minutes of the finale, reveals that Benn gets a text from Camille Lamb that upsets him. Camille’s not a texter, and Ben questions her on how they are supposed to communicate when living on opposite sides of the world.

Camille doesn’t want to have that talk, adding more frustration to Ben. The good thing for Ben is that stew Leigh-Ann Smith is on board because she has been feeling Ben since they were matched on tinder.

Thanks to the mid-season teaser, Below Deck viewers know that Ben and Leigh-Ann do, in fact, hook up before the season is over.

Meanwhile, Fraser can’t believe the guests because they are so nice. The group is made up of several bodybuilders that are just so polite and friendly.

They really only have one grip so far, and that has to do with chef Rachel Hargrove’s cooking.

Below Deck’s Rachel Hargrove is over it

Things seem to go awry when chief stew Fraser Olender informs Rachel that the wings she made were too dry. The critique sends Rachel into a little fit as she declares, “I don’t care.”

In a confessional, Rachel blasts that her job sucks. Life in the yachting world has taken a toll on her after 17 years, and it sounds like she’s ready to call it quits.

As Below Deck fans know, Rachel distanced herself from Below Deck last summer after Season 10 filming was complete. If that plays out onscreen remains to be seen, but the sneak peek sure makes it seem like Rachel’s over it.

The end has come for Below Deck Season 10. It’s been a rocky season, and it sure looks like the crew will go out with a bang.

There’s some good news, though. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 was just announced yesterday, and it looks like another crazy one. You can read all about it here.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.