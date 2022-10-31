Below Deck Season 10 cast: Meet Captain Lee’s new crew

Captain Lee has a new crop of yachties to keep under control on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Season 10 is almost here, meaning it’s time to meet the crew members joining Captain Lee Rosbach’s team.

The trailer for the upcoming season was released at BravoCon a couple of weeks ago with a few big surprises.

One surprise was chef Rachel Hargrove was back, considering her rants against the show and the network. Rachel did recently set the record straight on her return, though.

Another surprise was Fraser Olender was making history as the first male chief stew in the hit-yachting franchise.

The rest of the crew are all newbies to the Below Deck family.

Let’s take a look at the new yachties joining Captain Lee on Below Deck Season 10

The interior crew

Fraser will have his hands full this season with his interior team. There are two stews plus one crewmember that appears to be pulling double duty as a stew and deckhand.

Hayley De Sola Pinto hails from Cornwall, England, and works in yachting part-time. According to her Bravo bio, she is an “advanced aesthetics practitioner for her self-built business Classen Aesthetics.” While Hayley’s great with charter guests, her loud personality and bluntness isn’t for everyone.

Alissa Humber was born and raised in Florida; she enjoys spending time on the water. She has worked on yachts for the past couple of years but mostly as a temp. Below Deck fans can expect lots of tension between Alissa and another crew member that impacts the entire yacht.

Camille Lamb hails from Mississippi, and if she looks familiar, that’s because she was on American Idol last year. However, after the show, Camille reconnected with her love of yachting, as she’s been sailing since she was a child. Pulling double duty will get to Camille and gravely impact her work motivation.

The exterior crew

Ross McHarg takes on the role of bosun with the UK native who has been in the industry for over a decade. He left his love of teaching skiing behind to fulfill his dream of traveling the world. Although Ross has the skills, his flirtatious ways will bring a lot of trouble for the crew.

Luis Antonio “Tony” Duarte from Costa Rica is an adrenaline junkie who loves working in beautiful locations. Tony’s all about the outdoors, so working on the deck is the perfect fit. However, he’s green and eager to learn, which may not work out well for Tony.

Katie Glaser’s a Colorado native who fell in love with yachting when she moved to Florida. According to her Bravo bio, she loves being in and on the water, working for years as a deckhand and becoming a first mate. Katie’s eager to prove herself to the crew.

Ben Willoughby hails from Australia and rounds out the group. The deckhand got into yachting in 2020 while also working as a personal trainer. Ben’s always ready for a good party but is determined to stand out with the deck team too.

Below Deck Season 10 premieres on Monday, November 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.