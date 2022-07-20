Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Kelisie Goglia sports tiny white top and a smile

Kelsie has once again given Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something to talk about. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Kelsie Goglia sports a tiny white top and a smile as she wraps up a charter.

It’s only been a minute since fans saw Kelise on Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but that hasn’t stopped her from giving a life update.

The deckhand was no drama on the hit sailing show. Instead, Kelsie became known for flossing her teeth with her hair and her occasional witty one-liners.

Kelsie was low-key for sure, which is exactly how she likes to live her life.

Since the cameras stopped rolling, the San Diego native has been living her best life on the water and soaking in the sun.

In a recent Instagram share, Kelise showed off a side Below Deck viewers didn’t really see and gave a little update on what she’s been doing since the reunion.

The blonde beauty was all smiles in her post that consisted of Kelsie wearing a white off-the-shoulder top with long sleeves that tied her under breasts. Kelise’s toned tummy was on display, as was the top of her jean shorts.

With a slew of yachts as her backdrop, Kelise captioned the post, “Soft smiles when you finally get to shower on charter.

Later Kelsie gave social media a different view of her outfit, as she reminded her followers of the importance of staying hydrated. Two pictures make up Kelsie’s IG post.

The first shot is of Kelise smiling again while sitting down and holding a cup of water. A second shot was a group on, with Kelsie showing her long, lean legs.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars react to Kelsie Goglia’s post

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Kelisie’s posts to be filled with replies on her stunning look. Some of Kelsie’s former Parsifal III crew members popped give a response too.

Daisy Kelliher, Kelsie’s cabin mate on the show, wrote, “Such a babe.” Then Kelsie’s boss Gary King dropped a few fire emojis as his reaction.

Two people that Kelsie became really close friends with on the show were Gabriela Barragan and Ashley Marti. They may not have liked each other, but Ashley and Gabriela are big fans of Kelisie’s, proving that by responding to her Instagram post.

Pic credit: @kelsiescruisin/Instagram

Kelsie Goglia isn’t the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star heating up social media these days. Season 1 alum Georgia Grobler recently went buns out, driving fans wild.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.