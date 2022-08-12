Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gabriela Barragan in multi-colored shorts and tiny top shares positive message

Gabriela rocks a smile and a cute outfit as she oozes positivity and fun. Pic credit: @_littlegaby/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gabriela Barragan, in multi-colored shorts and a tiny top, shares a positive message with her fans.

Gabriela may not have had the best experience on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, but today she’s living life to the fullest.

The stew left mid-season to focus on her mental health, and she’s been doing that ever since.

Many good things have happened to Gabriela since the show, including her romance with Below Deck alum Wes O’Dell.

Gabriela remains filled with gratitude for the support she received during her stint on the show, especially when it came to her tension with Ashley Marti and Marcos Spaziani.

She often uses social media to keep the positiveness flowing and her post the other day was no exception.

Gabriela Barragan in multi-colored shorts and tiny top shares a positive message

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty shared a video to Instagram this week featuring her in her happy place and looking fabulous.

Gabriela sported a pair of cute multi-colored shorts with a matching tiny top and sunglasses on her face while on a boat. She sat on the yacht railing before switching it up to a deck sitting area. Then Gabriela walked around the yacht, even giving her best runway walk at one point.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Be good to people, lift them up, speak life into each other, & let you all show up for each other,” was her caption for the post.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan’s fashion screams a good time

There’s no question that Gabriela’s outfit gave off a fun vibe. She used it in a couple of other Instagram posts to show off her yachting style while having a good time and sharing another message.

Gabriela lay in the sun with the fun outfit on as she had her hands above her head and the sun shining down on her body. The next slide had Gabriela sporting a blue one-piece swimsuit as she enjoyed some more sun time on deck.

Both photos were chill but came with another message to fans, as Gabriela wrote, “I do what I want & I gets mine.”

One post had Gabriela at the helm of a boat in her gorgeous, fun shorts and tiny top, looking like a boss babe running the show. She didn’t caption the IG post, but honestly, one wasn’t necessary.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan’s fashion game is on point as she enjoys the summer in California.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.