Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gabriela Barragan does a bikini dance for balance

Gabriela continues to be positive in unique and entertaining ways. Pic credit: @_littlegaby/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela Barragan has put her dance moves on display in a bikini as she promotes life balance.

There’s no question that Gabriela made quite the impression on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 fans. The stew opted to leave mid-season after a challenging time with Ashley Marti and chef Marcos Spaziani.

Gabriela has been thriving since her brief stint on the show, including a recent hang with her replacement Scarlett Bentley. They are both based in San Diego at least for the time being.

As she embraces finding her way home, dancing, and life balance, Gabriela gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans some food for thought.

Gabriela Barragan does a bikini dance to find balance

Last week Gabriela took to Instagram to remind her followers of the importance of finding flow, balance, and doing things one is passionate about. In Gabriela’s case, that’s dancing while also heading home.

Wearing a white bikini, Gabriela got into the groove in a video featuring her freestyle dance moves and happiness. Gabriela not only looked fabulous, but she also rocked the dance floor.

“Finding my way back home✨ I have not danced in 2 years. Sometimes it’s hard in yachting to find balance, but it’s always important to ground yourself, get in your flow state doing something you’re passionate about, and finding your way back home 🖤#freestyle #dance Song: @burnaboygram Last, Last 🎶,” she captioned the video.

Gabriela also shared an IG post featuring her in the same setting and a new message. Three photos of her smiling while putting her killer body on display to celebrate what comes next for her were in the post.

“Next chapter 📖 #home #dance #passion,” Gabriela wrote.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Gabriela soaks up the San Diego life

After she returned home to San Diego, Gabriela took some time to celebrate her first summer off in two years.

It was a day at the pool for Gabriela, who donned cute red and white striped bikini bottoms with a tiny black bikini top that was tied in the middle. Gabriela completed the summer swimsuit attire with a fun hat and sandals.

While her post stated that Gabriela was taking time off this summer, that may not have lasted very long.

The other day Gabriela used Instagram to share some photos of her back on a sailing vessel, writing, “Happy sailing!” while highlighting San Diageo and women in yachting.

The Season 3 finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is near. That means a reunion show will follow, with Gabriela Barragan getting the chance to update fans on her life as well as hash some issues out with her former co-workers.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.