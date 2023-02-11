Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares went glam for a moms’ night out that had her looking fabulous and feeling confident.

Dani made a splash on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, especially when she became pregnant after having a boatmance with Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

There was a lot of drama surrounding the paternity of daughter Lilly, but a DNA test ultimately had Jean Luc confirming he was the little girl’s father.

However, Dani has raised Lily independently since she was born in May 2021.

Dani often shares the good, the bad, and the ugly of being a single mom with her 153,000 Instagram followers.

This week she gave fans something to talk about as she got all dressed up for a rare night out.

Dani Soares goes glam for moms’ night out

Taking to Instagram, Dani shared four photos of a recent night on the town as she rocked a tight pale pink slip-like dress that left Dani feeling beautiful.

The pale pink dress had spaghetti straps with a plunging neckline and appeared to hit mid-thigh while hugging her petite frame perfectly. Dani’s short hair was curled as she completed her look with minimal makeup, opting for just red lipstick and little blush.

In all three pictures, Dani sat in a chair, striking various poses as she oozed confidence and looked gorgeous.

“Hey, confidence. Nice to see you again! Felt great to be out after dark. @selfie_leslie beautiful dress 😍 Felt so good couldn’t chose one pic 😂😂 #confidence #curlyhair #tattoo #partydress #party #selflove, “was the caption on the IG.

Dani’s caption revealed that her dress was from Selfie Leslie, an Australian clothing brand specializing in fun dresses, rompers, and all things weddings. Her hashtags made it clear she was feeling confident and enjoying some self-love.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares promotes Beyond Uganda Marketplace

While Dani continues to focus on nursing school, she also dabbles as a social media influencer when she has time. Being a single mom and a full-time student doesn’t leave a lot of free time for Dani.

However, that hasn’t stopped her from using Instagram to promote various companies like the non-profit Beyond Uganda Marketplace. Dani recently shared a video featuring items like handbags and bracelets from the company that’s based in Uganda.

“Everything is handmade in Uganda by women who are either single mothers or widows and have no other support or income. 100% of everything goes back to them. They get paid for every item they make plus they get free medical care and different services needed like literacy classes, business classes, financial classes and all of that is free to them as well,” said in part of a lengthy caption that also included a discount code.

It’s no surprise that Dani Soares from Below Deck Sailing Yacht supports a non-profit that helps single mothers.

Although her days on Below Deck Sailing Yacht are over, Dani will reunite with her former costars, Alli Dore and Daisy Kelliher, for their Pita Party IG Series as soon as Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 hits Bravo airwaves.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.