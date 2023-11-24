Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard defends age difference with his girlfriend

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard has made it perfectly clear he isn’t here for the comments about the age difference between him and his girlfriend, Danelis Jimenez.

Captain Glenn and Danelis began dating her months before the first season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

However, he kept his relationship with Danelis out of the public eye, going public with the romance at the end of last year.

Since then, the Bravo personality has continuously shared the couple’s travels worldwide.

However, some have made remarks about the age difference in the relationship, and Captain Glenn has had enough.

The very chill and low-key captain sounded off on the haters and trolls making those unnecessary comments.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard defends age difference with girlfriend Danelis

Taking to Instagram the other day to wish Danelis a Happy 43rd Birthday, Captain Glenn brought up the naysayers butting into their relationship.

“Some here have commented that Danelis looks like my daughter or I’m old enough to be her dad, a couple of things, first, tell me something I don’t know and those people won’t be bothering us here anymore,” he wrote. “I think its totally fine to think things like that but what kind of lousy person says that to your face and in front of your friends while hiding behind a keyboard.”

For the record, Captain Glenn is 61 years old, making him 19 years older than Danelis.

The captain joked that Danelis passed the dating equation test before sharing that he even carded her on their first date since she looked so young.

“I knew this apparent age difference would be an issue for some, but my feeling is when you find someone who you click with that is perfect in every other way, when it comes to love and happiness, I can think of no other best time to throw caution to the wind, like I always say, life is short and you only die once and when you do, you stay that way for a very long time,” Captain Glenn expressed.

The captain went on to thank those who have kept the age comments to themselves.

That’s not Captain Glenn’s only message about having a much younger girlfriend.

Captain Glenn Shephard makes a joke about Danelis’ age

In an Instagram post that followed his taking on the critics, Captain Glenn shared a picture of him and Danelis off on another travel adventure. This time, though, he used humor to shut down the trolls.

“Hi guys Here I am with my granddaughter on our private jet, on our way to Switzerland and mostly France for a couple of days.” the captain shared before adding words from Danelis thanking everyone for the birthday wishes.

Captain Glenn Shephard continues to live his best life with his girlfriend, Danelis Jimenez. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is coming next year, and yes, Captain Glenn is back.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.