Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ashley Marti sports leopard bikini in stunning throwback

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ashley Marti sported a leopard print bikini in a stunning throwback as she reflected on a fun-filled day.

Ashley made quite the impression on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 with her chasing Gary King and tension with Gabriela Barragan.

The brunette beauty skipped the Season 3 reunion accusing Bravo of giving her a villain edit.

Since then, Ashley has dissed the show and network, making it clear she’s living her best life after reality television.

Ashley has been heating up social media with some swimsuit snaps, including a morning photoshoot and a throwback.

The latter involves one of her friends Ashley made while she was working on Parsifal III.

Ashley Marti sports leopard print bikini in stunning throwback

A recent Throwback Thursday had Ashley taking to Instagram to share a picture of herself sporting a leopard bikini.

The swimsuit was skimpy and highlighted Ashley’s toned frame in all the right places. Ashley had her hair pulled back into a high ponytail. She stood with one hand against a patterned wall and had a smile on her face.

“Love a little LA throwback #losangeles #california #summer #bikini #instagram #exclusive #brunette #fun #natural,” Ashley captioned the post.

Last spring Ashley’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht co-star Kelsie Goglia revealed that the two of them spent a pool day together in La La Land.

It didn’t take long for Kelsie to show up in the comments of Ashley’s post to also reflect on their hang.

“Love us a little LA pool day,” Kelsie stated before Ashley responded, “@kelsiescruisin soon it’ll be SD.”

Pic credit: @ashley.marti97/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ashley Marti and Kelsie Goglia bonded on the show

While Ashley rubbed a few of her Below Deck Sailing Yacht co-stars the wrong way, she did become quite close with Kelsie and deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck.

Their close friendships became pretty clear when Ashley took to social media to give them a shout-out. Ashley referred to Barnaby and Kelsie as “my main men onboard Parsifal III.”

Ashley also gushed over her friendship with Barnaby when it was revealed he was replacing fired deckhand Tom Pearson.

The stew spilled that Barnaby had actually spent time with her in Florida, sharing several images of them from the trip.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 has been filmed, and it should come as no surprise that Ashley Marti won’t be back for another stint on Parsifal III. Two fan favorites do return, though.

Ashley has moved on from reality television and isn’t looking back except to reflect on a couple of friendships she made.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.