Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Will Tom Pearson get fired?

The anchor dragging incident has Captain Glenn questioning if Tom should still work on Parsifal III. Pic credit: Bravo

Will Tom Pearson get fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht? That’s the question viewers are asking after the most recent episode ended with the cliffhanger of Captain Glenn Shephard feeling like the deckhand can’t be trusted.

It was a doozy of an episode that kicked off with the squall that caused the Parsifal III to drag anchor. Captain Glenn has already admitted Tom was a “massive disappointment” in the situation because he was on anchor watch at the time.

Things got worse for Tom when he had to witness Ashley Marti once again try to hook up with Gary King. Tom proceeded to throw a drink at Ashley and curse her out. The next day, Tom got the electronics wet and got scolded by Captain Glenn.

The episode has not only Captain Glenn but Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans wondering if the deckhand’s days are numbered.

Will Tom Pearson get fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

On a recent episode of the Instagram series Pita Party, hosted by Daisy Kelliher, Alli Dore, and Dani Soares, Tom revealed the anchor dragging incident changed everything for him.

Captain Glenn can endure a lot, but there’s no question Tom has pushed him to his limit. The captain doesn’t feel he can trust Tom, which pretty much means his time on the show won’t last much longer.

Even if Tom somehow lasts through the next charter, every move he makes will be watched. Tom already has issues with people scrutinizing his work, so that will only lead to the deckhand having more issues and problems.

The odds are certainly stacked against Tom staying on the sailing yacht. Perhaps Tom will pull a Parker McCown and quit before he gets fired.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Either way, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans shouldn’t expect to last the rest of the season.

Do Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans think Tom should be fired?

Twitter was abuzz during the episode, especially when it came to whether Tom should keep his job.

One Twitter user declared him “awful” and said he needs to go.

Tom is so awful, they need to let him go he is clearly not mature enough for this job #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/fGKeYC92bd — Jack 🍊🍷 (@HeatherGaysGay) March 29, 2022

Another user expressed the feeling that Tom won’t be around much longer.

I have a feeling Tom's days on the boat are numbered #BelowDeckSailingYacht #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/sT8XAazxBF — Honestly, Bravo (@Pettymess6) March 29, 2022

A fan even spilled that Tom needs to be off the show after throwing a drink in Ashley’s face.

Tom threw a drink on Ashley and everyone is gonna gloss over it? Get that sissy bottom off the show 🤣⛵️ #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/agu3J03WNh — Jack 🍊🍷 (@HeatherGaysGay) March 29, 2022

There was even a Twitter user who explained Tom would have been fired on Below Deck Mediterranean or Below Deck.

Tom would have gotten fired on any other franchise, he’s lucky he’s on Captain Glenn the angels boat 🥺💗 #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/OCpc5VTaP6 — Jack 🍊🍷 (@HeatherGaysGay) March 29, 2022

Tom Pearson may not be on Below Deck Sailing Yacht much longer, and fans seem to be okay with it. The deckhand has struggled this season starting with him getting wasted on the first night and throwing up all over the cabin he shared with Captain Glenn.

Do you think Tom deserves another chance?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.