Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Gary King and Keith Allen share messages to Emma Crouch after firing

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Gary King and Keith Allen have shared messages to Emma Crouch following her firing this week.

In the most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Captain Glenn Shepard let Emma go after a string of mistakes.

Emma did not react in the best way, nor did she leave in the best manner.

As Monster and Critics previously reported, Emma spoke out after her firing to address both of those things and more.

Now, Keith and Gary have addressed her firing after watching it all play out on-screen.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The two men had kind words for Emma, sharing that the friction on the show was nothing personal.

Keith Allen shares message to Emma Crouch after Below Deck Sailing Yacht firing

Taking to Instagram, Keith shared several photos of him with Emma, including a couple with Keith, Emma, and Gary.

“Tough episode this one but plenty of drama. Sad to re watch how things ended with the deck team this season but only valuable lessons learnt for all. We got the goodbye in the end!” he wrote.

In the carousel of pictures, we see two different pictures of Keith wearing a backpack and having a suitcase next to him while talking to Emma.

One image even has them hugging. It seems they ran into each other after the cameras stopped rolling.

What did Gary King say about Emma Crouch?

Gary also used Instagram to share a message with Emma after she left the hit-yachting show. The first officer kept his message short and simple, using only one picture of him and Emma together.

The shot wasn’t from their time on Parsifal III but rather from their time in Ibiza Old Town.

“What an amazing person you are, sorry things happened the way they did ❤️,” he expressed.

Emma popped up in the comments section to reply, “So much love for you xx.”

The response caught the attention of many fans, one of whom commented their happiness that there are no hard feelings between Gary and Emma following the show.

“none at all, we got over any hard feelings very quickly. He’s a great person and has helped me a great deal,” Emma shared with the fan.

Pic credit: @king_gk/Instagram

It turns out that things are all good between Gary King and Emma Crouch after her departure from Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is half over. Will Emma be the only firing of this season on the show?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.