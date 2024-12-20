Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Danni Warren and Diana Cruz clap back at a troll over Chase Lemacks drama

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 may be on hiatus, but stars Diana Cruz and Danni Warren are not taking a break from hitting back at the haters.

Danni has earned her fair share of backlash on the hit sailing show this season.

The stew most recently had the trolls coming for her after she hooked up with Chase Lemacks.

One of the main reasons Danni got dragged was that it seemed like Diana also had her sights set on the new deckhand.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Diana has already spoken out to defend Danni and set the record straight on the Chase situation.

However, that didn’t stop one troll from coming after Danni when she got busy with Chase.

The two stews have had enough of the negative remarks and are speaking their minds.

Danni and Diana take on a troll over Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama

Taking to Instagram, Diana shared a post featuring a picture and videos from the show. The picture was Diana in the hot tub, while the videos were from a crew night out featuring Chase, Danni, and Keith Allen.

“1st: social battery ran off 2st: i have no idea but the audio might interest you 🤭3rd: the 3 best 🍑 on Parsifal,” Diana captioned the post.

One user in the comments section took issue with Danni putting the moves on Chase and tried to stand up for Diana.

“Just watched this episode and was low key pissed…ugghh, just rude. She knew you were liking Chase. Just wrong SMH,” wrote the user.

It turns out that Diana didn’t need anyone to defend her, and things were not as they appeared on the show. Both Danni and Diana chimed in to let the user know what really happened.

“she actually wasn’t lol, power of editing Darl. You weren’t there, I know Di, I know how she felt and her and I know the truth. 🥰❤️‍🔥🤗,” Danni hit back, referring to the fact Diana wasn’t really into the deckhand like editing made it seem.

Diana popped up after her friend to add to the commentary, writing, “dont be 😊 as Danni said, i was actually not trying with Chase… i was going through a tough time with my ex and a situationship 🥹.”

Pic credit: @dianacruzc_/Instagram

Following the episode, Chase also addressed the hate toward Danni. Chase wasn’t here for it either and admitted things were just not as serious or drama-filled as the show is making them out to be.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht interior crew drama is on the horizon

While things are all good between Diana and Danni, they are not so great between the two stews and Daisy Kelliher. The most recent episode featured tension mounting between the three women, and it’s only going to get worse before the season ends.

Chase and Chef Cloyce Martin recently confirmed the interior is in shambles for the rest of the season as it becomes Daisy versus Danni and Diana. The mid-season trailer gave a look at what’s coming, but according to the guys, we haven’t seen anything yet.

Only a handful of episodes remain once the Below Deck Sailing Yacht break is over, so make sure to keep tuning in to see how it all ends.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.