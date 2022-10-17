Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Daisy Kelliher and Gary King cause a stir at BravoCon

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can’t get enough of Gary and Daisy. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Daisy Kelliher and Gary King caused a stir at BravoCon this weekend as fans can’t stop hoping they will be a couple.

Gary and Daisy were among several Below Deck stars who spent the weekend meeting fans in New York City at the fun-filled Bravo event.

Various panels occurred at BravoCon, one of which featured Daisy and Gary having some fun.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott was on the panel, which also had Below Deck Med stars Courtney Veale, David White, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, and Kyle Viljoen.

Fraser Olender from Below Deck Season 10 rounded out the panel.

Despite all those fan favorites on the panel, it was Gary and Daisy that had fans talking after the event.

Daisy Kelliher and Gary King get flirty at BravoCon

Adding fuel to the fire that there’s something more than friendship between the chief stew and the first officer was their flirty banter at BravoCon. According to Us Weekly, Aesha even questioned what the real deal with Gary and Daisy was.

After reshaping their hot tub scene, Gary asked the audience if he and Daisy would make a good couple. There was applause and cheers at the idea.

At one point, Daisy did admit that she and Gary have chemistry, but she insists they have never slept together.

Decider.com captured several moments from the panel, including audience members yelling for Gary and Daisy to kiss. Gary obliged, going in for a smooch, as Daisy laughed before telling people to stop looking at her.

The chief stew enjoyed teasing fans to the point where she said, “Maybe we’ll be the first Below Deck marriage.”

Now that would be a dream for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard weighs in on Gary and Daisy’s chemistry

After working together for three seasons on the hit sailing show, Captain Glenn Shephard has gotten to see first-hand the chemistry between Daisy and Gary.

During the Oh Captain, Our Captains panel, which had all five captains in the Below Deck family, Captain Glenn was asked his thoughts on a possible romance with his crew members.

“There’s definitely some attraction there but, in a way, they’re like brother and sister,” he expressed.

Later, Captain Glenn was asked if he would officiate a wedding between Gary and Daisy. The captain made it clear he doesn’t see their relationship going in that direction.

“I don’t see them getting married — I’ll be honest. I don’t see it happening,” Captain Glenn shared.

Gary King and Daisy Kelliher continue to bring their flirty banter wherever they go, and BravoCon was no exception. Next up, the friends will be back for another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which will debut in early 2023.

