Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King removed from BravoCon after sexual misconduct allegations

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King will no longer be at BravoCon this fall.

The news comes hot on the heels of Gary being accused of sexual misconduct by a production team member, Samantha Suarez.

Last month, an expose about Gary’s inappropriate behavior came out and included claims that producers were covering up for him.

The incident with Samantha reportedly occurred before filming for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 when the cast was sequestered in a hotel.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gary has denied all allegations against him.

However, his words did nothing to keep him part of BravoCon, the annual three-day fan event happening in Las Vegas in November.

Neither Bravo nor Gary have announced that the first mate will no longer be in attendance. Instead, the list of attendees for BravoCon has been updated on the official website with Gary’s picture removed.

It’s unclear if Bravo decided not to have Gary attend or if Gary opted out amid the sexual misconduct scandal.

What we do know is that Gary has been radio silent on social media since the Rolling Stone article came out in August.

Bravo and 51 Minds, the production company behind Below Deck Sailing Yacht, each issued statements that revealed the allegations were addressed internally when the incident was reported to them.

Gary is out at BravoCon, but what other Below Deck stars will be at the event?

Below Deck stars to heading to BravoCon 2023

There’s good news for Below Deck fans. Even more yachties have been added to the list than what was initially revealed.

Those who were already on the list include Captain Lee Rosbach, Kate Chastain, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Fraser Oleander, Captain Sandy Yawn, Aesha Scott, Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae.

Some Below Deck Med Season 8 stars have been added to the yachtie list. Luka Brunton, Tumi Mhlongo, Natalya Scudder, and Kyle Viljoen are all headed to BravoCon.

Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber and Below Deck Med alum, Malia White will also be in Las Vegas for the fan event. Malia and Rhylee are both set to appear on Winter House Season 3, which drops right before BravoCon.

More stars could still be added before the big weekend.

Katie Flood is appearing on Winter House with Malia and Rhylee, so she’s a safe bet to be added, especially since she hooks up with Vanderprump Rules star Tom Schwartz.

Gary King won’t be at BravoCon. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star was removed from the event after claims of sexual misconduct.

BravoCon is taking place in Las Vegas from Friday, November 3, through Sunday, November 5.

Below Deck Med Season 8 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under are currently on hiatus on Bravo.